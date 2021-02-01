How a politician reacts to a scandal can sometimes be more unseemly than the scandal itself.
That’s why Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., needs to admit that he’s been embellishing his military record — my people call it “putting crema on the tacos” — and stop pretending he’s a real Army Ranger when he isn’t.
I should make clear at the outset that I’ve never served in uniform. Some of you may think this means I’m not qualified to comment.
I get it. I’ve written a column for 20 years, and thousands of readers couldn’t wait to tell me how to do this job despite having never done it.
By “Army Ranger,” I don’t mean an honorary one who graduates from an eight-week “Ranger School” that any member of the armed forces can join and which awards graduates a black-and-gold Ranger tab.
I’m talking about a real Ranger who, as a member of the elite 75th Ranger Regiment, wears a distinctive tan beret and receives a red-white-and-black Ranger “scroll” after a more intensive eight-week training course.
If there is one person who should be clear about this, it is Cotton.
The Ivy League-educated lawyer enlisted in the military in 2005. Cotton served in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, the “Screaming Eagles.” He served in Iraq and Afghanistan and received a Bronze star. Having completed Ranger School, he also got a Ranger tab.
But a Ranger tab does not a Ranger make. The Army allows graduates of Ranger School to take the liberty of calling themselves “Rangers.”
So what? The fact that you’re allowed to call yourself something doesn’t mean you are that thing.
I know people who have honorary doctorates, and they refer to themselves as “Dr.” That doesn’t mean they should perform brain surgery.
In 2010, Cotton transferred to the Army Reserves. Three years later, he was honorably discharged as a captain.
By then, Cotton was in the House of Representatives, having run for Congress in 2012. He moved on to the U.S. Senate in 2014. Now, at just 43, he is expected to seek the GOP nomination for president in 2024.
Not since Bill Clinton have we seen such an ambitious young man from Arkansas who was in this much of a hurry.
This farm boy from Dardandelle, Arkansas (Pop. 4,745) — the son of a cattle rancher and a home economics teacher — has amassed one heck of a resume. As they say in the South, Cotton has plenty to say grace over.
So it’s a mystery as to why the Republican would — since entering politics — feel the need to advertise himself in interviews, statements, political ads, and campaign literature as an Army Ranger when he isn’t one. According to a recent story in the liberal news site Salon, Cotton and his campaign have referred to the Arkansan having “volunteered to be an Army Ranger” and serving as an “Army Ranger in Iraq and Afghanistan.” On other occasions, when third parties got it wrong, he hasn’t corrected the record.
Democrats accuse Cotton of “stolen valor.” Republicans accuse Salon of publishing “a hit piece.”
The two parties have it wrong. This isn’t stolen valor; Cotton was in the theater, serving in combat with the 101st Airborne. But nor is it a nothing-burger; whether or not a U.S. senator, who may run for president, is misrepresenting his affiliation with the Army Rangers is a legitimate story.
Just as, in 2004, it was fair to ask whether then-Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry deserved three purple hearts in Vietnam.
The really scandalous part is Cotton’s attempt to spin his way out of the controversy. The senator says he’s a “conservative veteran” being persecuted by the “liberal media.”
“This is not about my military record,” Cotton said recently during an interview on Fox News. “This is about my politics.”
Nothing says “Republican macho veteran” like playing the victim.
Finally, there is one aspect of Cotton’s life to which I can relate: We both went to Harvard College, then went back to Harvard for graduate school. My graduate degree is in public policy, and Cotton’s degree is in law.
As an undergraduate, I took courses at Harvard Law School. But when I applied, I didn’t get in; Cotton did. I could go around beginning sentences with: “When I studied law at Harvard…” or “When I attended Harvard Law School…” Technically, the phrasing is true.
Still, that wouldn’t be right. It’s a sneaky use of language. And people might get the wrong idea. It’s about character, a subject they don’t teach on the banks of the Charles River.
