ARRESTS
- Samantha Rancourt, 22, 398 Spencer Lane, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of minors at 10:37 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Spencer Lane. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jermaine Roland, 50, 1130 N. Michigan St., Apt. A, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangerment and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater. Roland was stopped at Elkhart and Ferndale roads at 1:59 a.m. Saturday for a traffic infraction, according to police. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Samantha Hernandez, 26, 301 Illinois St., Bristol, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 2:35 a.m. Saturday. She was stopped at Dierdorff Road and Davis Drive. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Nuja Baskin, 20, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting after officers responded to a report of shoplifting at Walmart at 2304 Lincolnway Drive at 1:22 p.m. Saturday. She was released on a summons. Two other individuals at the same time were found to have been trespassed from all WalMart properties, and were released pending the results of the investigation
- Staci Ruggles, 52, Bristol, was arrested on a charge of possession of narcotics after officers conducted a traffic stop at 3:58 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Pike St. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 11:22 p.m. after a traffic stop at the intersection of Bashor Road and Colonial Manor Drive. after multiple contraband items were discovered in the vehicle he was driving, the juvenile was taken to the Elkhart County Detention Center upon request of an on call probation officer.
- Austin Meigel, 25, homeless, of Goshen, was arrested on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and interference with the reporting of a crime after officers responded to a report of battery at 10:16 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Lincolnway East. A 29-year-old victim was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment of apparent injuries. Meigel was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
BATTERY
- A 46-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 4:29 p.m. Friday that she was battered by someone she knows in the 700 block of West Lincoln Avenue. She suffered a minor injury and declined medical treatment, police reported.
- Officers responded to a report of domestic battery on a pregnant person/in the presence of a minor at 5:10 p.m. Saturday. A 25-year-old female was found to have been battered by a former spouse and after reporting pain to her stomach, arms and hair was taken to Goshen Hospital for observation. The accused male was unable to be located.
- Officers were called to the 1500 block of West Ave. at 6:02 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 23-year-old female being battered by a former boyfriend. The female had signs of hand and foot injuries but refused medical treatment. The suspect left prior to police arrival.
HIT-AND-RUN
Karleen Brennan, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:13 p.m. Friday that she was involved in a collision at Denver Avenue and Pike Street where the other driver left without exchanging information.
DOOR BROKEN
A 32-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 2:55 p.m. Friday that her landlord broke the door to her home in the 100 block of South Eighth Street. Police said this is an apparent ongoing civil problem between the two.
DOG BITE INCIDENTS
- Darius Woods, 40, Goshen, reported being the victim of a dog bite in the 300 block of Arbor Court, and reported minor injuries, at 8:37 p.m. Saturday.
- Jenniver Esqueda, 23, Goshen, reported being bitten by a dog in the 400 block of E. Jefferson St. at 10:22 p.m. Saturday. The owner of the dog was known, and Esqueda was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment of a minor injury.
- Kenneth Trent, 61, arrived at the Goshen Hospital emergency roon at 2:11 p.m. Sunday with injuries from a dog bite. Trent reported that he had been in the area of Pike and Main Streets about buying scrap metal when the dog attacked him, resulting in lacerations to his left hand and puncture wounds on his left leg.