SOUTH BEND — The Underground Donut Tour has named Rise 'n Roll the greatest donut in the country.
Over the course of this contest, more than 300 shops were nominated, 160 were put up to vote and nearly 8,000 votes were cast. Rise’n Roll was selected as the overall winner, taking the title of Overall Fan Favorite winner as America's Greatest Donuts.
The Cinnamon Caramel Donut was voted the most popular donut in America. Rise’n Roll will be awarded $500 as a prize for taking home the top spot. The company has decided to double the money and donate it to a local charity. Along with winning Overall Fan Favorite, Rise 'n Roll also won 4 other categories, Greatest Cake Donut, Greatest Cinnamon Sugar Donut, Greatest Unique Filling, and Greatest Unique Toppings. “Thanks to all the die-hard fans that helped us win!”, says Peter Armstrong, Finance Officer.