On Sunday, September 12th, motorcyclists hit the road for the 23rd annual Riding to Remember Fallen Police, Firefighter, and Veteran charity ride, a 72-mile police escorted motorcycle ride through Elkhart County remembering those that have gone before us, honoring those that currently serve us, and inspiring those who will. Riding to Remember is Elkhart County’s largest and longest running motorcycle ride honoring local heroes.
Motorcyclist can register the day of the event at Hoosier Harley Davidson from 10 AM until 12 PM with Kick Stands Up (KSU) at 12:30 PM. The ride will travel through Wakarusa and Nappanee before stopping at the Goshen Police Department for a Memorial Service at approximately 2 PM. The ride will then continue to Middlebury and Bristol before returning to Elkhart (Hoosier Harley Davidson) at approximately 3:45 PM where participants will enjoy comradery, live music, refreshments, and food. The route with estimated times of arrival is included to encourage citizens to line the route showing their patriotic support. Traffic delays along the route will occur and motorist are asked to be patient or avoid the area completely.
This year Riding to Remember will once again benefit an ongoing initiative to build tiny homes at Faith Mission for Elkhart County homeless citizens with priority to shelter veterans, children, and elderly. The project is currently under construction.
