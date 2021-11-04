ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Guidance Ministries on Monday cut the ribbon for the Frank King Training and Equipping Center at Guidance Ministries, 216 N. Second St.
Guidance Ministries has completed phase one of a larger vision that the Rev. Frank King had prior to his death, which was to establish a training and equipping center that offers educational opportunities seven days per week, according to information provided by Guidance. This phase required the total renovation of one room and the purchase and installation of new equipment and furnishings. The completion of phase one now provides two spaces to facilitate small and large groups, up to 150 people.
“In honor of the visionary of this project, as well as the co-founder of Guidance Ministries, we have chosen to name the new center The Franklin L. King Training and Equipping Center,” said his wife, the Rev. Lori King.
“Pastor Frank dedicated his life to helping those who had gone astray to find their purpose in life, to help them know that they are capable of so much more than who they were in their past, said Angie Wogoman, director of Homeless Services. “This center will do exactly that.”
Guidance Ministries works to create brighter futures for community members by addressing their physical needs, and then ultimately their spiritual and emotional needs.
“Once these needs are all met, it opens the door to begin working on long-term, life-changing goals,” the release reads. “These goals are widely varied, but always contain educational components. With the opening of The Franklin L. King Training and Equipping Center, we will better be able to assist in completion of those personal goals.”
For more information, go online to guidanceministries.com.
