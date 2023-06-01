ELKHART — This year’s Rhapsody Arts & Music Festival will be one for the families.
Going onto its second year of free admission, the event taking place June 9-10 will include music, food, vendors and a whole new area for kids.
There will be 87 vendors total from art to food to businesses. Vendors include Tom’s Tasty Taters & Walleye Fish Sandwiches, Cardinal Coffee, Twisted Tattoos and several vendors making on-the-spot personalized tumblers.
Sherry Krask, event coordinator for the City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation, has been helping plan the two-day event for the last seven years. She said when looking for vendors, the staff tries to look for quality, and they often get vendors who want to return.
“A lot of the vendors that come to this event have been coming for over 30 years,” Krask said.
While the vendors make up a big part, the music is what brings Krask and other community members in. On Friday, The 1985 and the Incredible Johnsons will be performing. Saturday, guests will hear from Departure, The Starving Artists, Lalo Cura, The Dead Pickers Society, Old Hank’s Son and the Steepwater Band.
After watching them play in the area several years ago, Krask is looking forward to seeing Departure, a Journey-tribute band from Atlanta, play June 10 at 8 p.m.
While most bands are intended for the adults, the Incredible Johnsons are doing a family concert at 6 p.m. Friday. Though they don’t usually play for kids, he Incredible Johnsons are doing a special performance for this event. They did something similar last year, but Ed Mullins, lead singer of the band, said they plan to go all out this year.
“We have been working on this show now for a while,” Mullins said. “When Sherry asked us [to play] again this year, we started working right away and rehearsing and talking about it.”
Mullins has two grandkids, so he has been paying attention to what they like to prepare for the festival. The Incredible Johnsons will be performing Disney songs, Sesame Street and other popular songs with kids.
Mullins is excited about the concert, being sure to mention it to family, friends and even people he runs into at the grocery store. He likes to get kids in the audience involved, and the band plans to throw out “swag” for the children.
“Adults have fun, but kids look at it in a different light, it’s more magic to them,” he said. “... I play in different clubs and all sorts of venues, but this is what I really love.”
Krask said the Rhapsody Arts & Music Festival is often called the kickoff of the event season. It will be similar to past years, but the staff is also going bigger for the kids. There will be a special kids area with tents, arts and crafts, games and even special performances, including martial arts groups, Abracadabra Magic and Wonderflow Hula Hooping, which is open to child participation.
The entertainment Friday won’t start until 6 p.m., but food vendors will open at noon, so community members can come out for lunch. All vendors will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the entertainment beginning shortly after at 10:30 a.m. Both nights end at 10 p.m.
To find more information on the event, visit elkhartindiana.org/government/parks.