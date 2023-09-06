LIGONIER — The annual fall rendezvous at Stone’s Trace brings life back into pioneer times for a new generation.
In conjunction with the Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival, the 50th anniversary event in Ligonier invites reactors to recreate a primitive camp and trading post in the early years of Indiana’s statehood, on lands preserved by Stone’s Trace Historical Society in honor of the first English settler to live on them, a founding father of the region.
“Our history comes from what was the past,” said Stone’s Trace Historical Society President Jim Hossler. “If we don’t remember where we came from, then our kids are not going to know… We try to give the past a future here.”
Stone’s Trace is located at 5111 Lincolnway South.
Stone’s Trace Regulators and other groups at the grounds will host demonstrations and exhibitions on black powder shooting skills, camp life, long hunter cabins, tomahawk and knife skills, blacksmith, primitive archery, blanket traders, sutler shops, weaver, quilting, herbs, pottery, duck decoys, penny rugs, basket weaving, spinning, pewter casting, grapevine weaving, beekeeping, felting, gunsmith, rug hooking, needlework, wool dyeing and chair caning.
The property now known as Stone’s Trace was owned by Richard Stone, one of the first settlers of the region. Working alongside native populations, Stone built up a settlement including a trading post, tavern, and more.
“He was part of the community,” Hossler said. “The world is not treating everybody the same but we’re a mixing pot.”
At the festival, there will also be a woodworking shop, pony wagon rides, a food area, and a children’s area with a puppet theater, scavenger hunt, kids’ games, face painting, and other activities.
There will be a host of Civil War reenactors throughout the weekend including General Grant, President Lincoln, General Robert E. Lee, General Edward Ord and General George Meade.
Entertainment begins at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The opening ceremony and flag-raising are at 9:30 a.m.
Hand Hewn will perform twice, once at 9 a.m. and again at 2:10 p.m. Saturday. There will be four opportunities to see Paul Mitchel over the weekend — 10:10 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. Saturday, and 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Sunday. The Applejack Cloggers will perform at 11:10 a.m. Saturday and the Inclognito Cloggers will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Browns will perform three times over the weekend — at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, and at 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
Entertainment Saturday ends at 5 p.m. with the closing ceremony, and on Sunday goes from the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. to the closing ceremony at 4 p.m.
Sponsors include Boyd Machine & Repair, Fashion Farm/Countryscapes & Gardens, Fisher Insurance, Gaerte’s Garage, Metzger Dairy, Airgood Electric, Backroads Tavern, Creative Embroidery, Josh Rosenogle — Orizon Real Estate, Newman & Newman Law Office, Adams Auto Salvage, Frick Lumber Inc., Voor’s Heating & Cooling, Maple Leaf Farms, Jim L. Hossler Trucking LLC, American Legion Post 243, Burnworth Zollars Ford-Chevy, Dr. Kenneth Cripe, Foster’s Sales & Service, Freedom Acres, H&R Block, Hosler Realty, Ron’s Towing & Hauling, Stump’s Restoration & Collision, Smith Repair, A.J. Discount Liquors, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Tire Star, A&D Riverside, B&M Auto Sales, La Conchita Supermarket, Ligonier Telephone, King Korn, Gabriela’s European Desserts, S&S Truck & Auto Care, Noble County Visitors Bureau, Hinen Printing, The Ferrell Group — Jennifer Johnson, and Hoss Outdoor Service.
Parking will be at West Noble High School across the street. There will be shuttle transportation available.
Admission is $8 per person age 12 and over. Children 11 and under are free. Credit cards will be accepted at the gate this year. A 3% fee will be applied. Vendors may accept other forms of payment than cash but it’s not guaranteed.