Do you know what a preposition is? Do you even care?
A preposition is a little word like “in”, “over”, “for”, which with its phrase answers important questions like “How?”, “When?” and “Where?” in a sentence. Now think about some amazing prepositional phrases about our awesome God and Savior.
God is WITH us. Isaiah 7:14 predicts “The virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call His name Immanuel.” Hmmm. In Matthew 1 we find a distraught Joseph wrestling with Mary’s pregnancy apparently breaking her betrothal vows to him. An angel clearly lays out God’s plan (vv. 20-23) for him to marry her with the assurance that this is the ultimate fulfillment of Isaiah’s prophecy and a miracle of God. This child would be mankind’s Savior (Jesus) and God WITH us (Immanuel). Joseph is now the guardian of the Son of God.
“With” means “to stand beside, to fellowship, to help, guide, bless; not be separated, detached, absent, far away from, not uncaring but right here, accessible, in favor of, actively sharing.” In the Old Testament, God was constantly reminding His people that He was WITH them (Psalm 23:4; Isaiah 41:10) but now He was actually present AMONG mankind.
John 1:14 says “The Word (Jesus Christ, vv. 1-13) became flesh and dwelt (made His home) AMONG us, and we beheld His glory…” In John 1:15, Jesus declared, exposed and made God clear and plain to us. As totally God and totally human, He alone could be the perfect mediator between Holy God and sinful man. As sinless God, He can meet our every need and as perfect Man, He could relate to all our needs and die for our sins.
How is Jesus WITH us today even though He is in heaven? Jesus told us His Holy Spirit (Comforter, Helper, Advocate) will abide, dwell WITH (and IN us) as believers forever (John 14:16-18; 1 Corinthians 6:19). He will not leave us as orphans, helpless and on our own.
Matthew 28:20 assures us “I will be WITH you always even until the end of the age” never leaving or forsaking us! Finally, when our earthly lives are over, we will be WITH Him forever in heaven (2 Corinthians 5:8; Revelation 21:3)!
If this isn’t enough, the believer is assured that Christ is IN you (Colossians 1:27) and you are IN Christ (2 Corinthians 5:17) — the ultimate “in-crowd!” Romans 8 emphasizes that God is FOR us, not AGAINST us (vs. 31). The Holy Spirit and Jesus are interceding FOR us (vv. 26-27, 34), all things in our lives are working out FOR good (vs. 28) and since He delivered up Jesus to die on the cross FOR us as sinners opposed to God, He promises to help us with every other need (vs. 32) as His children.
Don’t ever think God is AGAINST you, BUT you can be AGAINST Him. As Jesus said, “He who is not WITH Me is AGAINST Me” (Matthew 12:30). The world, the flesh and the devil are certainly AGAINST us, but God is not. However, someday Jesus will say to those who reject Him, “Depart FROM Me, I never knew you!” (Matthew 7:23). Don’t be content just having some nebulous force (?) being WITH you. Come to Jesus Christ for forgiveness of sin and eternal life (John 1:12-13; 3:16), and He will be WITH you.
So … Is God with YOU? Are YOU with God? Is God in YOU? Are YOU in Christ? Is God for YOU? Are YOU for God? Is God against YOU? Are YOU against God? Only YOU can answer these questions.
What difference would it make in your life to realize and be assured each day that God is WITH you, IN you, FOR you and NOT AGAINST you? Don’t you love prepositions? I sure do.
May the greatest gift of ALL be yours this Christmas season and always — the free, gracious gift of God which is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord (Romans 6:23; Ephesians 2:8-9)!