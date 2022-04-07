Have you ever seriously struggled with the issues of self-worth, esteem and image?
As human beings we are all naturally concerned with our personal trio of “me, myself and I.” While some exhibit an overinflated, prideful view of self, still others believe that they are worth little to nothing.
Both are unfortunate, incorrect positions. Romans 12:3 encourages us to have a proper, balanced view of ourselves.
I can honestly say that I have had my own battles with the issue of self-worth. In my struggles, I have found that the key to victory lies not in what I think of myself or what others think of me BUT ultimately in what God thinks of me! To get some answers, let’s follow Jesus Christ all the way to the cruel cross to discover just what He thinks about us!
First, we follow Him to the Garden of Gethsemane (Matthew 26:36-46) where Jesus is actually greatly distressed and grieved. Wrestling with God the Father in prayer, He requests exemption from the cruel cup of suffering. Are they really worth it, Jesus? While sweating great drops of blood, He concludes three times, “I will do YOUR will, Father, NOT mine!”
As Jesus rises triumphantly from this struggle and awakens His sleeping disciples, Judas Iscariot arrives with a motley mob welding swords and clubs to arrest Him (Matthew 26:47-56). While Judas is betraying Jesus with fervent kisses, Peter whips out his sword in a bold attempt to free Jesus! Are they really worth it, Jesus? His answer is, “Put it away! I could call thousands of angels! The Father’s plan must be fulfilled!” At that moment all the disciples forsake Him and flee!
Now we follow Jesus to the high priest’s palace for a late night lynching (Matthew 26:57-68). The religious hierarchy has had enough of Jesus and broke every rule of a fair and honest trial to “convict” Him of “blasphemy.” To top it off they treat Him with total disrespect slapping Him, spitting on Him and ridiculing Him while His most vocal supporter denies Him three times! Are they really worth it, Jesus? Silence (Isaiah 53:7)!
Since the Jews could not execute, we follow the crowd to the Roman governor, Pilate (Matthew 27:1-2, 11-32). While desiring to release a “no fault” Jesus, he washes his hands in “innocence” succumbing to the insistent cries of “Crucify Him!”, “Give us Barabbas!”, “We have no king but Caesar!” and “His blood be on us forever!” Jesus is turned over to crass soldiers who shred His back with a scourge whip, crown Him with three inch thorns and mock Him as king! Are they really worth it, Jesus? More silent endurance!
Finally, we follow Jesus to Calvary (Matthew 27:33-50). The cross is the most hideous torture devised producing slow anguishing deaths. The physical tortures to Jesus’ body pale in comparison to being separated from His Father for the only time in history while enduring our “hell” and punishment for sin. As the Passover lambs were being sacrificed, the ultimate Lamb of God cries out, “It is finished!” signifying that sin’s price is paid in full and the victory is won!
Ephesians 5:2 says, “Christ loved US and gave up Himself for US.” Isaiah 53:11 prophesied “He shall see the travail of His soul and be satisfied” knowing His death would “justify many.” So the resounding answer of Jesus is “Yes indeed, they ARE worth loving, dying for and saving!” Rivet that in your heart and mind no matter how you feel about yourself, how people treat you or what is happening in your life!
A father came to his disobedient son and said, “What are you good for?” The boy mumbled, “Nothin!” The father held him tight and said, “Son, you’re good for loving!” Jesus would say the same to us today: “Even though YOU are disobedient sinners and separated from Me, YOU are good for loving and saving!” (Romans 5:8, 10) Isn’t that great news!!
Now the question for you is, “Is Jesus worth trusting, believing and receiving as YOUR Lord and Savior (John 3:16)? Like the two thieves crucified with Jesus, we all have that choice to make (Luke 23:39-43). Like the repentant thief, you too can turn from your sins, trust Jesus alone for forgiveness and be with Him forever in Paradise! Then the question for Christians today is “Is Jesus worth living for and even dying for?” Only YOU can answer these questions!
Oh, by the way, I still do have some relapses when the Tempter deludes my proper self view. In those times of forgetfulness of God’s love for me, it is always refreshing and healing to be led back to Calvary! While I never, ever deserved God’s grace, He did deem me (and you) worth loving, dying for and saving.
Hallelujah, what a Savior!
