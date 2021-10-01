Registration open for Into the Light
GOSHEN — Registration is underway for Into the Light: A Night of Stand-up Comedy, Testimony and Shining a Light on Mental Health.
The event is being hosted by reMARKable Women’s Ministry at Grace Community Church Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. This night also includes worship and a licensed mental health counselor who will be sharing healthy ways to deal with mental health and integrating the understanding of mental health with the Gospel.
Into the Light is open to women of any age, including high school girls, who are struggling with depression, anxiety or overall mental health, and for women who are walking alongside that person, giving them ideas on how to help and encourage.
This is a free event, but advance registration is required. To register, go online to www.gc.church. Childcare will not be provided. For more information, reach out to Natalie Replogle at nreplogle@gc.church.
West Goshen COB to host fish fry
GOSHEN — Congregants of West Goshen Church of the Brethren will be selling Dan’s Famous Fish and Chicken Oct. 16 at the church, 1200 Berkey Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m.
The $10 meal includes fish and/or chicken strips, tartar sauce, chips and homemade cookies.
Carry-out only meals will be available at the church.
Call 574-533-6360 for more information about this annual event.
Proceeds are allocated this year for Starfish Project and Adult & Teen Challenge Northern Indiana.
Pleasant View to serve Swiss steak supper
GOSHEN — Pleasant View Church’s annual Swiss steak supper will take place Oct. 9. This will be a carry-out meal only.
The public is invited to stop in from 4 to 7 p.m. for their dinners. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 10.
The church is located at 58529 C.R. 23.
People can call 574-533-2872 for advanced tickets and drive ups are welcome.
Setiawan serves with Service Adventure
ELKHART — Sam Setiawan of Goshen began a one-year service term with the Service Adventure program in August. Setiawan will be living with other young adults in a unit house in Anchorage, Alaska.
A 2021 homeschool graduate, Setiawan is the son of Susan and Ben Setiawan, and is a member of Open Table Mennonite Fellowship in Goshen, part of Central District Conference.
Since 1989, Service Adventure has given young adults the opportunity to live in household community with peers, serve with local nonprofits, and form close connections with host churches and unit leaders throughout a 10-month term. Participants have volunteered in medical clinics, tutored children, worked with senior citizens, assisted in building homes and helped meet additional needs across North America.
For more information about Service Adventure, visit MennoniteMission.net/ServiceAdventure.
Ortiz serves in MVS assignment
ELKHART — Pamela Ortiz of Goshen began a one-year term of Mennonite Voluntary Service in August in Chicago as a immigration support worker with Brighton Park Neighborhood Council.
A 2021 graduate of Goshen College, Ortiz is the daughter of Adriana Ortiz, and is a member of Eighth Street Mennonite Church in Goshen.
MVS empowers young adults, ages 20 and older, to join intentional communities with peers, connect with local congregations, and serve with nonprofit organizations across the United States.
For more information about Mennonite Voluntary Service, visit MennoniteMission.net/MVS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.