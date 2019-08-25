GOSHEN — Despite giving up two fourth-quarter touchdown passes in Goshen’s 20-14 win Friday night at Fairfield, RedHawk coach Kyle Park was pleased with the way his defense played.
“We had a couple of mental breakdowns, but overall I think the defense played well," he said. "Fairfield runs a triple option and you have to be disciplined against an offense like that and for the most part we were. Our tackling has improved and we had guys flying to the ball.”
Senior Tyler Chalk paced the RedHawks with six tackles and six assists, senior James Troyer added six and five, senior Bryant Grewe six and two, junior Isaac Sawatzky four and seven, senior Kaleb Kilmer four and four and sophomore Duncan Green four and three. Also, sophomore Roman Schrock had two and five, seniors Jose Rosales and Mason Schrock both two and two, senior Zach Swallow two and one, senior Wesley VanHooser one and two, junior Houston Ford one and one, senior Derrick Miller, classmate Ethan Vallejo and junior Liam Deegan one tackle apiece and junior William Duncan and sophomore Drew Worthman both an assist.
Grewe, Kilmer and Sawatzky each had two tackles for losses. Schrock and Sawatzky recovered fumbles.
Park has won four out of six season openers at Goshen.
NORTHWOOD
Class 4A No. 5-ranked NorthWood yielded a 64-yard touchdown pass — Clay Campbell to Johntu Reed — on the third play from scrimmage Friday.
The next time Jimtown had the football, the Jimmies used a 21-yard run by Cole Thompson and 33-yard pass to Dustin Whitman en route to a game-tying TD.
But the “Black Crunch” defense adjusted and gave up four big gainers — a 14-yard run by Thompson, a 21-yard run by Oscar Zelaya, a 31-yard reception by Reed and a 14-yard TD catch by Whitman — in the second half while opening Season 51 with a 35-21 victory.
Jimmies quarterback Campbell completed 10-of-20 passes for 161 yards.
He was 4-of-4 for 49, including those tosses to Reed and Whitman in the game’s final minutes.
Each team managed 57 offensive plays.
Jake Lone (11), Kaden Lone (eight), Ben Mestach (seven) and Jason Borkholder (six) paced NorthWood in total tackles. Jake Lone also had 1.5 sacks, Borkholder 1 and Mestach 0.5.
The Panthers’ defense will receive a test in its next game. 3A No. 2 Indianapolis Bishop Chatard is coming off a 49-14 win against Brebeuf Jesuit. Chatard tailback rushed for 97 yards and four touchdowns.
Quarterback Kyle Cheek passed for 194 yards and two scores.
NORTHRIDGE
The Northridge Raiders won their third season opener in a row. This one was in dramatic fashion as the Raiders kept the South Bend Adams Eagles out of the end zone on a 2-point conversion try in the closing seconds to preserve a 35-34 win. Northridge stopped Adams’ quarterback Ira Armstead, a University of Virginia recruit, on the conversion attempt.
Armstead passed for 163 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 82 yards and a score.
Raider QB Oliver Eveler passed for 146 yards and two TDs to Breckin Judd. Caid Lacey rushed for 138 yards on 25 carries.
CONCORD
The Concord Minutemen also won a thriller Friday night in South Bend, edging the St. Joseph Indians 17-14. Amarion Moore tipped a pass away from an Indian receiver with :36 remaining to secure the victory.
Concord signal caller Ethan Cain completed 24-of-34 passes for 281 yards. Jack D’Arcy had five catches for 92 and Carter Neveraski nine for 80.
Concord kicker Ariel De La Paz booted a 33-yard field goal. He missed a 47-yarder when the ball struck the cross bar.
WAWASEE
Ethan Garza and Parker Young both rushed for a pair of TDs as the Wawasee Warriors were 28-14 winners over the visiting Lakeland Lakers Friday night in Syracuse.
Young ran for 83 yards, Jesse Landeros 57 and Garza 35 to lead the winners.
MANGY LION
Mark Brownlee scored four TDs as the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers defeated the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers 41-21 in the final contest for the Mandy Lion trophy.
Elkhart split into two high schools for the 1972 season, but will be merging back into one school for the 2020 season.
The series ends with Central holding a 28-20 lead over Memorial.
