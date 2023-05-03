PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Ralph Boston, the Olympic long jump champion who broke Jesse Owens’ record, has died. He was 83. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed Boston died Sunday at his home outside of Atlanta. Boston broke or tied the world record six times during the 1960s. He was the first person to reach the 27-foot mark. His first world record came shortly before the Rome Olympics in 1960. His jump of 26 feet, 11 inches surpassed the 25-year-old record held by Owens. Nine months later, he reached 27 feet. But in 1968, Boston was warming up at the Mexico City Games when Bob Beamon jumped 29-2 1/4, shattering the record by nearly two feet.