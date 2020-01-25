Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Intermittent snow or snow showers becoming steadier late. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.