Ramsey Clark, attorney general under Johnson, dies at 93

In this Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1976 file photo, Ramsey Clark, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, center, speaks at Lincoln Center in New York. Ramsey Clark, the attorney general in the Johnson administration who became an outspoken activist for unpopular causes and a harsh critic of U.S. policy, has died, Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 93. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File)