GOSHEN — The Rally for Democracy will be held at the Goshen Theater from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26.
All are invited to the free event to discuss the issues facing Hoosiers and ways that Democratic candidates will work to assure liberty and justice for all. Four Candidates running for national and state offices will be featured, as well as the Indiana Democratic Party Chair and the 2nd District Congressional candidate.
The focus of the rally will be the opportunity to personally meet many candidates and discuss national, state and local issues as the November 8 midterm elections approach. Speaking briefly about their credentials and platforms to improve the well-being of Hoosiers will be Tom McDermott, US Senate candidate; Destiny Wells, Indiana Secretary of State candidate; Jessica McClellan, Indiana State Treasurer candidate; ZeNai Brooks, Indiana State Auditor candidate; Paul Steury, 2nd Congressional District candidate and Mike Schmuhl, Indiana Democratic Party Chair.
Other candidates for local offices from Middlelbury, Bristol, Goshen, Elkhart, South Bend, Nappanee and Wakarusa will be available to meet voters and answer questions.
"Rallies that are open to the public and feature many candidates are important because they bring information to citizens, and this is the keystone of an informed democracy," stated Chad Crabtree, chair of the Elkhart County Democratic party.
Hosts for this noteworthy event include Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, South Bend Mayor James Mueller, Former Goshen Mayor Allan Kauffman and Former Goshen Mayor Mike Puro.
Rally organizer Allan Kauffman, former mayor of Goshen, says “I’m excited about the rally October 26 at the Goshen Theater. Events like this are important for getting the word out about our lineup of great and credible Democratic statewide candidates. When elected, they will have a significantly different approach to governing than our embedded Republicans.”
This rally is endorsed by: Indiana State Democratic Party, 2ndDistrict Democratic Party, 2ndDistrict Young Democrats, Elkhart County Democratic Party, St. Joe County Democratic Party, Kosciusko County Democratic Party, LaGrange County Democratic Party, Goshen City Democratic Party, South Bend City Democratic Party, ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa and ACT Middlebury/Bristol.
For more information, contact Chad Crabtree at cell 574- 596-6750 or chad@alumni.iu.edu