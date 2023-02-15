The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana is predicting rain and sleet for Elkhart County and vicinity for Thursday.
Forecast is rain and sleet before 2 p.m., then rain likely between 2-3 p.m., then rain and sleet likely after 3 p.m. with a high temperature near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Snow and sleet likely Thursday night possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.