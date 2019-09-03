NFLBears unveil statues
of Payton, Halas
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have unveiled statues of Walter Payton and George Halas at Soldier Field, two days before the team opens the 100th season of the NFL with a home game against the rival Green Bay Packers.
Each 12-foot statue is 3,000 pounds. One shows Payton, the Hall of Fame running back who died in1999 at the age of 45 from cancer, and the other is of Halas, the team’s founder, owner and head coach who led the franchise to six NFL titles. Halas died in 1983 at the age of 88.
The two were honored Tuesday during a ceremony that included Halas’ daughter, Virginia Halas McCaskey, Payton’s children, Jarrett and Brittney and former Bears coach Mike Ditka.
The fourth pick in the 1975 draft, Payton spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Bears. He retired following the 1987 season as the league’s all-time leading rusher with 16,726 yards.
“I played with Sweetness for nine years,” former teammate Dan Hampton said. “Every single day— and every one of the players that are here today and coach Ditka will tell you the same thing — Walter proved why he was not only the greatest player on the greatest team of all time, but he was exemplary in all walks of life.”
MLB
Yankees activate
Encarnacion from IL
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees activated slugger Edwin Encarnacion from the injured list before Tuesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers.
Encarnación missed 30 games with a fractured right wrist and appeared in two rehab games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before returning. He was injured when he was hit by pitch from Boston reliever Josh Smith on Aug. 3.
Encarnación is among a major league record 29 players totaling 37 stints to hit the injured list this season for the Yankees. New York currently has 16 players on the IL.
The Yankees acquired the 36-year-old from the Seattle Mariners on June 15. He is hitting .238 with nine homers and 27 RBIs in 36 games for New York, primarily at designated hitter.
NCAA Footbal
lNo decision on who
will coach vs. ND
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico spokesman says the team has not yet reached the point of making coaching decisions for the Lobos’ Sept. 14 game against Notre Dame.
Coach Bob Davie, who is 64, had a “serious medical incident” Saturday following New Mexico’s season-opening victory against Sam Houston State.
He said in a statement Sunday that he expects to fully recover. He thanked the UNM Hospital staff who treated him at a “critical time.”
The nature of his medical episode remained unclear Tuesday.
New Mexico spokesman Frank Mercogliano says the team is “not to the point” of making decisions about the game next week at Notre Dame.
Davie is a former Notre Dame coach. He’s in his eighth season leading New Mexico.
The Albuquerque Journal reports there was no acting head coach at the Lobos’ practice Monday. The coordinators ran practice for their squads.
