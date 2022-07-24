RACHEL SHENK: Tracking the ISS across the sky

Here it is!
For the past several days, a gray cover has taken over the skies. From time to time, the clouds release some rain and the earth soaks it up. It makes the flowers bloom and the vegetables grow.
But the high humidity and the impromptu showers have put a slight crimp on our usual backyard activities. The woodfired oven hasn’t been fired up as often and breakfast on the deck has shifted to breakfast on the porch. And one of our favorite new pastimes has suffered as well.
Since my sister and brother-in-law moved to town last year, we’ve often shared meals out on our back patio. Tim receives emails that inform him of when the International Space Station (ISS) crosses over our skies. He keeps track of when we might have a sighting.
Several nights when we have been together and the night sky has been clear, we’ve spotted the ISS then followed its course across our corner of the sky. As we sit and our eyes adjust to the darkness, it’s easy to trace its movement. Every time I see it, my mind tries to comprehend how far it is from us and how fast it is traveling.
Here are some of the details: the ISS travels at 17,000 miles an hour and orbits 15.5 times around the earth in a day. It’s about 250 miles away from the surface of the earth as it goes around. My brain always kind of tumbles over these types of numbers. And I realize how small a part I am in this immense universe.
In the last few months, we’ve seen the ISS at least a couple of times a month. As long as the weather people predict clear nights and Tim sends us the details, we try to remember to go out and watch. One of us will catch the first glimpse and then we watch as it flies along above us. The last sighting occurred during July’s full moon.
Needless to say, when the sky is an impenetrable layer of grayish gray, there will be no sightings. And, anyways, it looks like we might not be able to see it again for a couple of weeks. Usually, when it is visible, it happens three or four nights in a row. If you want more details, check out spotthestation.nasa.gov where you can sign up for details: when it will be in your area, what time and where in the sky.
We’ve had fun with this little pastime and thanks to Tim for the frequent heads up. Next month, the Perseid meteor showers will steal the show.