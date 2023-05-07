Our peaceful vacation in the Smoky Mountains ends the minute we get home.
First, I have some baking to do on Friday night. Then, it’s time for my Saturday morning shift at the Goshen Farmers’s Market. Downtime follows in the afternoon.
As Sunday unfolds, we find out that Jim’s father is in the hospital and might be in the last days of his earthly journey. There are decisions to make and feelings to process. On Monday, we spend a morning saying our goodbyes, not knowing what timeline will follow.
He tells us he is not suffering and that he is ready to cross the bar. Very early Tuesday morning, the tenuous string between life and death is cut and my father-in-law moves beyond the veil from which there is no return. We are now both parentless.
As deaths go, this one is easier than some. My father-in-law was ready, he had said his goodbyes, had lived long and fruitful years and left us in his sleep. But for us who remain there is always an adjustment that needs to happen that can be short or long.
As we ease into this change, Jim works lightly in his shop and inadvertently cuts himself with a chisel. The injury requires a 3 hour trip to the ER, and since I have bread baking in the oven and a shift at the market, my sister takes the time out of her day to drive and accompany him.
Later that evening, when we’re finally both home, there are family matters to deal with, a form of grieving in itself.
When we wake up the next day, we don’t quite remember what day it is and our energy levels have bottomed out but our routines keep us going. There’s a dog to walk, morning coffee to be made and a new day ahead full of sunshine and spring growth.
Life continues and pulls us forward amidst the losses and pains.
As I reflect on a week filled with so many things that they make my head spin, the kindness of friends and strangers come to the forefront: my sister who dropped everything for an afternoon, a customer who, unknowing of my circumstances, hands me a huge tip, the joyous laughter and delight of other customers, the puppy photo sent by a friend.
As the cycles of human life come and go, there’s also a living energy and will that propels us on, especially when we are surrounded by love. This is what helps me flourish.
Today, I’ll work in my yard and just as others tend to me, I will tend to it, hoping for its flourishing also.