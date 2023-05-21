Moderate temperatures and a blue sky accompany our walk at OxBow Park.
As the end of May rolls around, a fresh season begins. I am ready for these new longer days of sunny weather, for this quickly growing cover of leafy green, for the explosion of flowers, for time spent with my hands in the soil.
But there’s work to do.
It’s time to shed the extra layers that winter required. I lighten up the house by removing winter rugs and blankets.
I plan the deep cleaning that needs to be done, including washing windows and sorting out clothes. And I prepare for those warm days when the house grows larger with extra space in the front in our three season room and extra space in the back as the deck and patio become more usable.
Just as the garden grows, the hours seem to as well. Longer days encourage longer hours spent outside.
We sit on steps and stoops and eat some of our meals outdoors. We work in the yard and take longer walks. We bring out our bikes and start riding again.
It’s as though summer opens a door to freedom and plenty. Time to get rid of the old and take in the new. Time to go barefoot in the grass and soak in the sun. Time to enjoy the fresh vegetables that show up at the market. Time to work on the new ideas I came up with during winter hibernation.
On a pleasant evening a week ago, we prepared our first official deck meal of the season. For the occasion, I did some research on grilled chicken and put together a new Barbecue Sauce recipe.
This time, I put the chicken breasts in a brine for thirty minutes before grilling. I mixed 3 T. sea salt in 4 c. cold water and immersed the chicken in the solution. Jim then grilled the chicken breasts slowly and finished with the barbecue sauce.
On a tablecloth covered picnic table, decorated with a Mother’s Day flower bouquet sent by my daughter, we set our best dishes and glasses. We pulled out our home canned pickles and pickled beets, I made a side of red cabbage vinegar slaw, we roasted the sweetest smallest yellow potatoes and my brother-in-law brought a green tossed salad.
We started with Marcona almonds and a dish of olives accompanied by Agua de Valencia, a drink made with fresh squeezed orange juice. As the chicken was grilled, we caught up on our lives.
Then we sat down for the meal. Our guests agreed that the chicken seemed extra tender and delicious. And with all the sides, it was a perfect inauguration of summer evenings to come. Here’s the recipe for the Barbecue Sauce, if you want to try it for your next cookout.
Homemade Sweet BBQ Sauce
1 t. garlic minced
1 t. mustard
1 1/2 c. Catsup
1/4 c. molasses
1 T. Worcestershire sauce
1 c. dark brown sugar, packed
1/2 t. smoked paprika
Salt and pepper to taste
1 T. apple cider vinegar
1/4 c. water
Mix all the ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to bubbling, while stirring. Lower heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.