At seven o’clock on a Friday night, the streets of the old town of Girona, Spain are slowly filling with families out on their evening walk, couples looking for a place to eat and young people gathering for a drink.
Since supper here starts at eight thirty, there is time to wander during this magical hour when dusk falls and the city lights slowly come on. We join the foot traffic on the narrow cobblestone street to get some bread for tomorrow’s breakfast then head the other way to find the restaurant where we have a reservation tonight.
Tucked away on the corner of a back street, it’s called “Normal,” and describes itself on its website as “a normal restaurant on a normal corner in a normal city.” For us, eating here will complete a circle we started seven years ago.
Fourteen years ago, we arrived in Girona at midnight after a snowstorm in the U.S. delayed our flights. The city laid in darkness as we found our rental apartment and immediately crashed from jet lag.
When we got our first view of the city the next morning, we couldn’t believe our eyes. Our windows looked out onto a river lined with colorful houses. The Mediterranean sun shone out of a deep blue sky. And outside our front door, century old buildings lined cobblestone streets. We fell under the spell of Girona, walking its old Roman wall, climbing its endless cathedral steps and visiting its outdoor market.
Seven years later, we discovered that Girona was also home to the best restaurant in the world, El Celler de Can Roca, run by the three Roca brothers. Somehow all the stars aligned that year so that we were able to book a table there despite an eighteen month waiting list and enjoy an unforgettable fifteen course, four and a half hour meal.
On our next trip to Girona, we discovered Can Roca, the restaurant where the three Roca brothers grew up. Still run by their parents, it offers a daily four course meal of local specialties, including a glass of wine, at an affordable price for a working person’s wages. We took our lunch there and enjoyed another excellent meal in a very different setting.
So, on this trip, when we discover that the Roca brothers have another restaurant two minutes from our apartment, we know we have to go. Though no reservations seem available online, we stop in to discover that we can book a table for this evening. This restaurant, Normal, is run by their head chef and uses local food, wines and accessories.
After a hike out and up O Mountain, a spot with a lovely view of the surrounding countryside, we rest and relax at our apartment. Then we walk down the cobblestone street to Normal. Once again, we eat a four course meal of wonderful food. Imaginative, delicious and aesthetically pleasing, as well as comforting and plentiful, we savor each part.
I don’t know if we will return again to this lovely city. But it seems like each time we come, we find something new to love. This time around, it was climbing O Mountain and dining at Normal.
Maybe there will have to be a next time.