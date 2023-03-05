Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Ohio...Michigan... Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Maumee River at Fort Wayne affecting Paulding and Allen IN Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen IN, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton OH and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Elkhart, Berrien and St. Joseph Counties. Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Starke, Pulaski, Kosciusko, Marshall and Fulton IN Counties. Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting Carroll, Pulaski and White Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio... Indiana... Auglaize River near Fort Jennings affecting Paulding, Putnam and Allen OH Counties. Blanchard River at Ottawa affecting Putnam County. Maumee River near Defiance affecting Henry and Defiance Counties. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Adams, Allen IN and Van Wert Counties. .Excess runoff from recent rain, along with snowmelt in some areas, will continue to prolong minor flooding on area rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 5.5 feet, The river reaches flood stage with the lowest residential areas beginning to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:15 AM EST Sunday the stage was 5.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday afternoon to a crest of 5.7 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&