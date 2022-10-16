I think that October in northern Indiana is one of the reasons I go for a daily walk.
This one month that comes around every year always presents itself in a spectacular way. Sometimes it brings jaw dropping scenes of color and sometimes it eases in like a blushing beauty. This year’s October already erases last year’s.
Days of bright blue sunny skies follow each other and, on my walk, I catch the split-second changes around me. Fueled by the time of day and direction of light, the trees act like chameleons, constantly metamorphosing. I’m so glad to just be a part of the show.
The trail through the woods gets a new blanket of leaves every day, adding layer upon layer of color. Along the river, the water becomes a second canvas as it reflects the trees and sky above.
And then, there are just the standout trees. I can never decide what leaf color is my favorite: the coppery sheen of oaks, the red, pinks, peach and golds of maples, the bright yellow of tulip, the dark red of the gum.
Every year brings a surprise that I hope will repeat itself. A multicolored line of trees along the prairie, a glowing hollow totally covered in just fallen orange leaves, a pink leaved tree surrounded by an aura of pink light, a continuous rain of golden leaves falling on me the morning after a big frost, a patch of rust colored grasses against a stormy sky. My daily walk offers me a seat at the show and I try to take full advantage of it.
As the temperature drops, it’s easy to stay inside by the wood stove and watch the spectacle from the window. But I want to be out there in it.
To hear my feet crunch over the leaves, listen to the last geese calls and the grasses shiver in the wind. To see the sunlight as it highlights each bush and leaf and grass as they throw out their dying color and to watch the errant leaf as it makes its way down. To smell the earthy scent of piled leaves and the distant smoke of burning leaves. To feel the chill against my cheek and the smooth leaf in my hand and, when it’s time to come home, to sink my teeth into a pumpkin cookie or a hearty soup, seasonal fare that warms the body and the heart.
If I’m lucky, I’ll have a couple of weeks left to enjoy the colors of this yearly seasonal shift. It reminds me that I need to take the time to slow down and do my own seasonal shifting: pulling out the flannel sheets and the candles, planning meals for colder weather, stocking up on books to read and yarns to knit.
Here’s to another spectacular October!