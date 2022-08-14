Year round on Saturday mornings, I work at the Goshen Farmers’ Market.
Ever since its inception twenty two years ago, I have had either a booth or an adjacent business to the market. Some of the other vendors began with the market as well and continue to sell their produce or products yet today. When I’m not too busy at my cheese booth, I check out what seasonal vegetables are available at the produce stands.
I often buy more than I was planning just because the vegetables are so beautifully displayed and look so lovely. When I ran my bakery, I would base my menus on what was available. Mid-August was easily one of my favorite months. With tomatoes, corn, green beans, new potatoes, peppers, beets, cucumbers, greens, peaches and blueberries all making an appearance, there were so many eating possibilities.
Growing up in my mother’s kitchen in Belgium, I learned a few lessons by osmosis. One of them was using what produce came to us through neighbors gardens or our own. I remember one season when our church friend, Marcel, brought us a load of potatoes that were dumped in our basement through a window chute.
When my mother fixed leek soup with potatoes, she would send me downstairs to pick some from the pile in the dark and cool cellar. And the leeks came from our next door neighbor, René, who grew beautiful vegetables in his back garden. I noticed how my mother chose recipes based on what was at hand.
Through these experiences, I observed my second lesson: that cooking follows a seasonal pattern. Hot soups just make sense when it’s rainy and damp in the fall or snowy and cold in the winter. Salads with fresh ingredients from the garden are perfect for the hot, sunny days of summer.
Here in northwestern Indiana, late July means corn with and in everything and green beans alongside. We often have corn on the cob with a side of green beans when the ears are tender and fresh and carry the flavor of summer.
But under my mother’s tutelage by example, one of the most important lessons I learned was reverence for food. It continues to be a central theme in my own kitchen. As I stood at her side and watched then later helped her as she cooked, I noticed her gestures around food preparation. It started with noticing the beauty of the raw materials: the shine of a pepper, the scent of a melon, the texture of a peach, the sound of a cracking egg, the taste of a strawberry.
Then, I noticed how she treated each item that went into a dish and what utensils or pots she chose for it. Finally, I saw what care she took in how the food was presented on the table to make it look as delicious as possible. Anyone sitting down to eat with her was filled with more than food.
Unknowingly, they would see the steam rise from the meat platter sitting on the food warmer, the grated parsley that added color to the boiled potatoes, the special dish for gravy, the crisp tablecloth laid to match the dishes. From start to finish, the food was revered. It changed how they ate it. And it influenced my relationship to food. I learned to work with it, not just to use it.
This past Saturday, as I gathered vegetables from the vendors at the market, I piled them up on the table at my booth. Several people noticed how beautiful a collection it was with the red beets against the green ears of corn, the ridged carrots next to the shiny green pepper. We talked about how simple food can be so good and so pretty.
For the next few weeks, when I’m canning peaches and cooking corn and working in the kitchen, I’ll savor the flavors of late summer. And I’ll continue to remember to approach food with reverence just as my mother did.