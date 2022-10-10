Hike Day 1, September 9, 2002
Today is to be the first hiking day of our two month trip and we wake up to gray skies and steady rain. Our hosts provide us with a very nice continental breakfast: coffee, baguette, croissants with French butter and homemade jam.
Then, since it’s raining, Monsieur volunteers to drive us and our backpacks into town. Since we are still without umbrellas, we check in at the local grocery to find some. All we find are large garbage bags and we buy a box. Since the rain is not letting up, we decide to take a bus to the next town, hoping that by then the skies will have cleared, and they do.
The bus drops us off right in front of the church in Genêts. We strap on our bags and head off on the GR (Grande Randonnée) trail, going back the way we came. Within ten minutes, the rain comes back in a downpour.
We quickly pull out the large black garbage bags, poke a hole and slip them over our heads, covering our packs and keep walking. The trail takes us through fields, up stiles and over fences, and follows the coastline where the imposing tidal island of Mont-Saint-Michel always hovers in the background.
Despite the rain, we easily follow the trail markings and try to make the most of our hike. Finally, we reach the road and retrace the route the bus had taken earlier. And just like that, the sun comes out along with a soft sea breeze.
Time to take off the garbage bags and let our clothes and packs dry off as we retrace our steps to Genêts. Here, we are staying at the youth hostel located in an old train station.
Our young carefree hostess shows us our room and the kitchen/dining room where we can cook and eat our evening meal. She also shares some of the small crayfish she gathered earlier. We cook them along with the spaghetti we had planned for supper. Delicious!
Later, we retire to our room already marveling at the sights we’ve seen when an urgent knock surprises us. Our hostess is at the door telling us to hurry and follow her. We jump into her red Citroën and she speeds off down narrow backroads until we arrive at the edge of a cliff by the ocean.
A small group of people is already gathered, we find out, to watch the largest tide of the year roll in. It appears on the horizon like a line, slowly moving in. As the sun sets, we watch then hear it get closer.
It’s a 14 feet wave that first gushes around the island of Mont-Saint-Michel just as the evening lights there turn on. Then it makes its way across the bay to us as darkness falls and a storm in the distance flashes lightning. It’s a magnificent natural show! Slowly, people disperse and we return to the red car and a slower drive back to the youth hostel.
For our first day of hiking, we couldn’t have asked for better adventures. We turn in wondering what new ones await us tomorrow.