MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Sam B. Brandenberger, 85, Middlebury, died at 5:04 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at his residence. He was born Sept. 6, 1936, in Union City, Pennsylvania, to Elmer and Elizabeth (Schwartz) Brandenberger. On Nov. 14, 1957, in LaGrange, he married Sara Etta Lambright. She survives.…