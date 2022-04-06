GOSHEN — The youngest of three, Hulda Quebe of the Quebe Sisters Band, has never known a life where she and her sisters weren’t playing triple fiddle together.
Grace, Sophia and Hulda Quebe began as contest fiddle players as children, then one day, their mentors suggested they learn some arrangements together and the rest was history. They began playing at gigs when Hulda was just 10 years old, but the band’s popularity really began to grow when they incorporated singing.
“We had the opportunity to play the Grand Ole Opry — the invitation of Ricky Skagg,” said Hulda. “He invited us out, and he was one of the people who was like, “Hey, y’all should try singing. […] For us, our touring and getting really serious about it started when we started singing.”
The Western Swing style of music the band produces has lent itself to four studio albums over their nearly 20-year tenure in the music industry, and tours of North America, Europe, and Russia.
“My sisters and I, we’ve always played music together, and we’ve always been really close,” Hulda said. “We were homeschooled together; we did everything together. […] It’s been such an incredible ride now, being adults and working together. We’ve always really had the same vision for what we wanted musically and I think that’s rly special especially for being a family band. A lot of family bands don’t make it into their adult years and we’re really proud of that.”
The sisters are excited this year to exhibit skills they learned from another genre, jazz swing. They learned the genre from American Jazz Swing Drummer Duffy Jackson prior to his death roughly a year ago.
“We were actually just in Nashville hanging out with his widow, and we’re getting to archive his recordings and digitize them and it’s been so fun,” Hulda said. “It’s been amazing; He has an amazing collection.”
In their newest album, a 2019 self-titled album, Hulda explains that they wanted to embody some of the characteristics that made their predecessors great. Along with their Simon Stipp on guitar and Daniel Parr on bass, the band had previously recorded many songs by Bob Mills, the founder of western swing music, for their other albums, but for this newest album, they took a different note from his playbook.
“The Mills Brothers recorded everything live and they were called ‘One Take Mills,’ which is so cool,” she said of their decision to record live. “We were really trying to embody some of what our favorite artists have done.”
In addition to live recordings, new songs for the album were written by the sisters.
“That was a really rewarding part, being able to put some songs on [the album] of our own music,” Hulda said.
The project went so well, that the Quibe sisters decided to continue writing for the album they’re now working on.
Their first performance at the Ignition Music Garage is scheduled for April 22, Hulda said the band is excited to be out on their first tour since 2020.
“I have to say, after the pandemic, you know, not being able to tour and then getting back on the road in 2022, every show feels extra special,” she said. “Every time someone pays money for a ticket, I appreciate it even more deeply and it’s such a pleasure to be on the road with my siblings and bandmates and it’s incredible.”
The Quebe Sisters are scheduled to perform western swing classics as well as some of their own material for a dinner show at Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St., Goshen, at 7:30 p.m. April 22. Tickets are $18-$25 each. The show is safe for all ages.
Special guests for the event at Jesse Stoltzfus and Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley and profits for the concert in celebration of Earth Day go to the Trees for Goshen to help with the planting of local trees.
