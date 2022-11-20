Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots gales. Waves 3 to 6 feet building to 5 to 9 feet tonight and continuing Monday morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots. Waves 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&