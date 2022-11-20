ELKHART — One man is dead following a police standoff and pursuit which led from Elkhart to Concord Township Saturday afternoon and evening.
Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report at approximately 4:19 p.m., that Charles Ragland, 57, had fired a handgun at Steven Ragland, 49, in the 57000 block of Keltner Road following a dispute over a vehicle, and ECSO news release stated. Steven Ragland was uninjured.
After an attempted traffic stop, that vehicle, driven by the suspect, Ragland, was located. Assisting officers determined that Ragland had fled on foot.
Ragland, was later located in a wood line near C.R. 13 and C.R. 18 and refused to comply with officers. The Elkhart County Regional SWAT team responded to the incident to assist.
Hours later, at around 9:23 p.m., Ragland shot himself in an apparent suicide attempt, the release added. EMS was summoned to the scene and transported Ragland to Elkhart General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
ESCO was also assisted by officers from Elkhart and Goshen Police Departments.