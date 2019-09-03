Purdue will honor the late Tyler Trent on what would have been his 21st birthday by unveiling and dedicating the Tyler Trent Student Gate at Ross-Ade Stadium before its home opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
The dedication ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and include comments from Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, Purdue president Mitch Daniels and Tyler’s parents, Tony and Kelly Trent.
The Trent gate will replace Gate E on the east side of Ross-Ade and will feature in gold lettering the moniker “T2” which was Trent’s signature mark. Below, on Ross-Ade’s brick façade, two plaques will display Trent’s image and chronicle his story.
Following the ceremony, the Trent family will be the first to enter Ross-Ade through the gate. They will be joined by Purdue students Josh Seals, who camped out with Trent prior to the Purdue-Michigan game in 2017, and Sean English, who in March was selected as the first recipient of the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award, a memorial scholarship in Trent’s name.
Trent died of bone cancer on Jan. 1, 2019, after a five-year battle. It didn’t prevent him from becoming a Purdue student and an inspirational story. At Purdue, Trent founded Teens with a Cause, which recruits young people to perform service projects for families affected by cancer. He joined the Dance Marathon club, a student organization that raises funds and awareness for Riley Hospital for Children, where he received treatment. He also worked as a sports writer for the “Exponent,” Purdue’s student newspaper, while earning an associate degree in computer information technology.
Throughout his battle with cancer, Trent remained a Purdue fan and was named honorary team captain. He predicted Purdue’s upset of No. 2 Ohio State and was in the press box the night of the game.
Purdue (0-1) will be looking to bounce back from a 34-31 loss to Nevada, a game in which the Boilermakers squandered a 31-14 lead and lost on a last-second, 56-yard field goal by walk-on kicker Brandon Talton. The Boilermakers turned the ball over five times in the loss.
“We have to get back to working extremely hard, trying to improve on all the things we’ve made mistakes on, put this game behind us and move forward to the next one,” Brohm said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.