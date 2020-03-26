MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Chad W. Miller, 48, and Elizabeth A. McMullin, 50, both of 29112 Lantz Blvd., Elkhart
Enrique Figueroa Laboy, 28, and Francys F. Rodriguez Yepez, 27, both of 1805 Westplains Drive, Apt. 2, Goshen
Abraham L. Havens, 42, 57525 C.R. 31, Goshen, and Dawn M. Dilorenzo, 34, 25596 C.R. 26, Elkhart
Stephanie A. Seese, 29, and Tristan S. Funnell, 31, both of 57801 C.R. 1, Elkhart
Marco A. Garcia Lainez, 44, and Maria C. Gomez Rodriguez, 41, both of 225 Homewood Ave., Elkhart
Jose G. Roman Cuellar, 30, and Sandra E. Rodriguez Monreal, 27, both of 808 H Lane, Apt. 1A, Elkhart
Grant I. Longenbaugh, 33, and Christa J. Jones, 29, both of 200 N. Greene Road, Goshen
Shelbi N. Krecik, 28, and Nicholas M. Brinneman, 31, both of 1823 Oriental Ave., Elkhart
Trevor J. Klotz, 20, 8731 W. 1050 North, Nappanee, and Ashton G. Miller, 21, 505 Dogwood Lane, Middlebury
David A. Weed, 67, and Dawn M. Engle, 51, both of 17511 Valentine Court, Bristol
Edgar D. Gaona Cabrera, 26, 2045 Autumn Ridge Lane, Elkhart, and Emily R. Peterson, 26, 201 State St., Elkhart
Steven J. Bowers, 64, and Deborah L. Meek, 59, both of 53098 C.R. 7, Elkhart
Lavinnia M. Lantz, 18, 127 E. Hillcrest Court, Topeka, and Juan Aguilar Pizana, 18, 26861 C.R. 26, Elkhart
Jeffrey A. Hochstetler, 28, 69467 Carter Lane, New Paris, and Katrina L. Schwartz, 22, 17351 C.R. 48, Syracuse
Matthew A. Lowe, 43, 307 S. Main St., Apt. 4, Topeka, and Dawn A. Hazelton, 39, 1616 Locust St., Apt. 102, Elkhart
Justin L. Price, 38, 17821 C.R. 14, Goshen, and Sofia L. Metzger, 23, 63714 C.R. 11, Goshen
Mark A. Dunithan, 59, 14284 U.S. 6, Syracuse, and N. Doreen Staines MS, 57, 1529 Pineridge Court, Elkhart
Jacob M. Lambright, 30, 1712 Mayfield Drive, Goshen, and Abigail E. Thomas, 34, 653 E. Camp Mack Road, Milford
Marc A. Stahl, 63, 54550 Sundale Place, Elkhart, and Kristina L. Geissler-Wright, 46, 2500 Topsfield Road, Apt. 309, South Bend
Richard T. T. Helton, 34, and Kevin M. Peters, 29, both of 59641 Spicewood Drive, Goshen
Joshua D. Bachtel, 39, and Laura E. Clem, 37, both of 18815 Sixth St., P.O. Box 612, New Paris
Douglas F. Powers, 37, 22481 Pine Arbor Drive, Apt. 2A, Elkhart, and Shruti Khandelwal, 30, J-289, First Floor, Saket New Delhi, Delhi, India
Bobbette C. Spencer, 46, and Jaclyn N. Brown, 25, both of 930 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
Nathan T. Joiner, 27, and Danielle F. Archer, 34, both of 1500 W. Pike St., Goshen
Benjamin S. Hershberger, 21, 475 W. Randolph St., Nappanee, and Melissa J. Yutzy, 20, 63519 Ind. 13, Goshen
James Reiser, 60, and Marcy J. Keith, 50, both of 7103 93rd Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin
Stephon M. Alexander, 22, 26190 Vista Lane, Elkhart, and Bianca A. Spencer, 26, 123 Glencove Drive, Michigan City
Lauren K. McCoy, 30, 56716 C.R. 31, Goshen, and Brock M. Welch, 32, 9757 Old Port Cove, Bristol
Leon A. Monhaut, 56, 69601 Ind. 331, Bremen, and Mary A. Hostetler, 44, 17934 C.R. 42, Goshen
Anne E. Swartley, 30, and Daniel M. Crowder, 42, both of 608 S. Fifth St., Goshen
Tam M. Huynh, 45, and Anika L. Dion, 30, both of 64908 McIntosh Lane, Goshen
Hunter W. Sullivan, 34, and Kelly C. Crowell, 25, both of 10039 C.R. 4, Middlebury
Kara C. Dibley, 25, 808 N. Division St., Bristol, and Alfonzoh A. Lopez, 23, 2205 S. Walnut St., South Bend
Kendall L. Shaum, 21, and Kimberly D. Rodes, both of 13463 Bodine Road, Dalton, Ohio
Emily R. Eley, 26, and Kristopher R. J. Kreager, 29, both of 501 Bison Ridge, Nappanee
