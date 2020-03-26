MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Chad W. Miller, 48, and Elizabeth A. McMullin, 50, both of 29112 Lantz Blvd., Elkhart

Enrique Figueroa Laboy, 28, and Francys F. Rodriguez Yepez, 27, both of 1805 Westplains Drive, Apt. 2, Goshen

Abraham L. Havens, 42, 57525 C.R. 31, Goshen, and Dawn M. Dilorenzo, 34, 25596 C.R. 26, Elkhart

Stephanie A. Seese, 29, and Tristan S. Funnell, 31, both of 57801 C.R. 1, Elkhart

Marco A. Garcia Lainez, 44, and Maria C. Gomez Rodriguez, 41, both of 225 Homewood Ave., Elkhart

Jose G. Roman Cuellar, 30, and Sandra E. Rodriguez Monreal, 27, both of 808 H Lane, Apt. 1A, Elkhart

Grant I. Longenbaugh, 33, and Christa J. Jones, 29, both of 200 N. Greene Road, Goshen

Shelbi N. Krecik, 28, and Nicholas M. Brinneman, 31, both of 1823 Oriental Ave., Elkhart

Trevor J. Klotz, 20, 8731 W. 1050 North, Nappanee, and Ashton G. Miller, 21, 505 Dogwood Lane, Middlebury

David A. Weed, 67, and Dawn M. Engle, 51, both of 17511 Valentine Court, Bristol

Edgar D. Gaona Cabrera, 26, 2045 Autumn Ridge Lane, Elkhart, and Emily R. Peterson, 26, 201 State St., Elkhart

Steven J. Bowers, 64, and Deborah L. Meek, 59, both of 53098 C.R. 7, Elkhart

Lavinnia M. Lantz, 18, 127 E. Hillcrest Court, Topeka, and Juan Aguilar Pizana, 18, 26861 C.R. 26, Elkhart

Jeffrey A. Hochstetler, 28, 69467 Carter Lane, New Paris, and Katrina L. Schwartz, 22, 17351 C.R. 48, Syracuse

Matthew A. Lowe, 43, 307 S. Main St., Apt. 4, Topeka, and Dawn A. Hazelton, 39, 1616 Locust St., Apt. 102, Elkhart

Justin L. Price, 38, 17821 C.R. 14, Goshen, and Sofia L. Metzger, 23, 63714 C.R. 11, Goshen

Mark A. Dunithan, 59, 14284 U.S. 6, Syracuse, and N. Doreen Staines MS, 57, 1529 Pineridge Court, Elkhart

Jacob M. Lambright, 30, 1712 Mayfield Drive, Goshen, and Abigail E. Thomas, 34, 653 E. Camp Mack Road, Milford

Marc A. Stahl, 63, 54550 Sundale Place, Elkhart, and Kristina L. Geissler-Wright, 46, 2500 Topsfield Road, Apt. 309, South Bend

Richard T. T. Helton, 34, and Kevin M. Peters, 29, both of 59641 Spicewood Drive, Goshen

Joshua D. Bachtel, 39, and Laura E. Clem, 37, both of 18815 Sixth St., P.O. Box 612, New Paris

Douglas F. Powers, 37, 22481 Pine Arbor Drive, Apt. 2A, Elkhart, and Shruti Khandelwal, 30, J-289, First Floor, Saket New Delhi, Delhi, India

Bobbette C. Spencer, 46, and Jaclyn N. Brown, 25, both of 930 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart

Nathan T. Joiner, 27, and Danielle F. Archer, 34, both of 1500 W. Pike St., Goshen

Benjamin S. Hershberger, 21, 475 W. Randolph St., Nappanee, and Melissa J. Yutzy, 20, 63519 Ind. 13, Goshen

James Reiser, 60, and Marcy J. Keith, 50, both of 7103 93rd Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin

Stephon M. Alexander, 22, 26190 Vista Lane, Elkhart, and Bianca A. Spencer, 26, 123 Glencove Drive, Michigan City

Lauren K. McCoy, 30, 56716 C.R. 31, Goshen, and Brock M. Welch, 32, 9757 Old Port Cove, Bristol

Leon A. Monhaut, 56, 69601 Ind. 331, Bremen, and Mary A. Hostetler, 44, 17934 C.R. 42, Goshen

Anne E. Swartley, 30, and Daniel M. Crowder, 42, both of 608 S. Fifth St., Goshen

Tam M. Huynh, 45, and Anika L. Dion, 30, both of 64908 McIntosh Lane, Goshen

Hunter W. Sullivan, 34, and Kelly C. Crowell, 25, both of 10039 C.R. 4, Middlebury

Kara C. Dibley, 25, 808 N. Division St., Bristol, and Alfonzoh A. Lopez, 23, 2205 S. Walnut St., South Bend

Kendall L. Shaum, 21, and Kimberly D. Rodes, both of 13463 Bodine Road, Dalton, Ohio

Emily R. Eley, 26, and Kristopher R. J. Kreager, 29, both of 501 Bison Ridge, Nappanee

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you