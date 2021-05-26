MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Karmin N. Henely, 23, and Vincent M. Miranda, 22, both of 23142 Sandalwood Drive, Elkhart

Emily E. Rice, 27, and Chase A. Stephenson, 27, both of 116 Cameron Drive, Wakarusa

Raymond H. Baltimore, 27, and Torrance J-M Waterson, 19, both of 318 Goshen Ave., Elkhart

Stephen M. Miller, 27, 4686 Bundy Road, Coloma, Michigan, and Aminta A. Padilla, 30, 10137 S. Westnedge Ave., Portage, Michigan

Kenneth C. Walters, 22, 51597 Copperfield Ridge, Granger, and Bailey L. Perkins, 22, 57945 C.R. 29, Goshen

Karla M. Reyes Laureano, 30, and Justin L. Carter, 37, both of 686 S. Hawthorn St., Bristol

Paloma L. Rodriguez Garcia, 24, and Jonathan A. Guevara Castillo, 28, both of 1422 S. 10th St., Goshen

Vance R. Burkholder, 22, 72172 C.R. 9, Nappanee, and Abigail G. Peachey, 22, 7804 3A Road, Bremen

Aaron L. Kuzdas, 28, and Emily E. Morris, 23, both of 1517 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart

Bailey N. Brouwer, 23, 53852 Spring Mill Drive W., Elkhart, and Isaiah J. Coatie, 24, 1921 N. Silver Maple Lane, Elkhart

Carrie R. Harris, 28, 21335 C.R. 26, Goshen, and Jacob B. Dibble, 23, 37 Andrews Ave., Jamestown, New York

Sean M. Caldwell, 30, and Emily N. Kubiszewski, 24, both of 18951 Wild Rose Road, New Paris

Aaron D. Miller, 21, 18140 C.R. 18, Goshen, and Sandra E. Jess, 22, 21218 State Line Road, Bristol

Ethan E. Neuschwander, 18, and Joshua P. Foster Jr., 18, both of 808 H Lane, Apt. 1A, Elkhart

Hadlee R. R. Creech, 20, and James E. Geairn III, 29, both of 56892 Christine Drive, Elkhart

Clifford C. Hennings Jr., 40, and Megan B. Trent, 32, both of 1200 N. Main St., Apt. 801, Nappanee

Kevin D. Donat, 41, and Elizabeth A. Welling, 36, both of 1910 Cheryl St., Goshen

Kirsten C. Flake, 29, 1009 N. Turner St., Muncie, and Ricky J. Walser, 33, 503 Poplar St., Elkhart

Jose A. Ramirez Lopez, 37, and Claudia M. Valenzuela Huizar, 30, both of 23589 Allen Drive, Elkhart

Jackalyn N. Yoder, 22, 24172 C.R. 48, Nappanee, and Jack C. Waddell, 21, 418 S. Sixth St., Goshen

Kelsey L. Farver, 30, and Aaron C. McCray, 38, both of 1543 Erwin St., Elkhart

Rylee N. Carothers, 23, 158 N. Madison St., Nappanee, and Tucker L. White, 23, 8076 N. 600 West, Leesburg

Amos L. Cable, 30, and Jessie M. Stouder, 22, both of 70761 C.R. 11, Nappanee

Brook A. Simmons, 20, and John B. Erlacher, 23, both of 3523 Bay Pointe Drive, Apt. 2B, Elkhart

Robert Gray Jr., 56, and Tracee D. Birdsong, 48, both of 318 Middlebury St., Apt. D, Elkhart

Kimberly A. Couse, 58, 156 S. Main St., Nappanee, and Edwin D. Jenkins, 68, 25177 Berry St., Elkhart

Cody N. Ward, 29, 25079 Snyder St., Elkhart, and Jericha C. Zehr, 25, 116 S. West Blvd., Elkhart

Ian B. Brinckman, 19, 564 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, and Trinity R. Miller, 19, 604 Bristol Ave., Middlebury

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Melissa A. Rogers, Goshen, and Timothy D. Rogers, Goshen. Married Dec. 16, 2008, separated May 19.

Jessica Galvan, Elkhart, and Justin Galvan, Houston, Tennessee. Married June 17, 2011, separated in September 2018.

Demetrio I. Alvarez, Elkhart, and Maria I. Alvarez, Elkhart. Married Nov. 18, 2016, separated May 19; two minor children.

Derek Weldy, Elkhart, and Kylie Weldy, Elkhart. Married Sept. 29, 2018, separated April 16; one minor child.

