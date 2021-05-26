MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Karmin N. Henely, 23, and Vincent M. Miranda, 22, both of 23142 Sandalwood Drive, Elkhart
Emily E. Rice, 27, and Chase A. Stephenson, 27, both of 116 Cameron Drive, Wakarusa
Raymond H. Baltimore, 27, and Torrance J-M Waterson, 19, both of 318 Goshen Ave., Elkhart
Stephen M. Miller, 27, 4686 Bundy Road, Coloma, Michigan, and Aminta A. Padilla, 30, 10137 S. Westnedge Ave., Portage, Michigan
Kenneth C. Walters, 22, 51597 Copperfield Ridge, Granger, and Bailey L. Perkins, 22, 57945 C.R. 29, Goshen
Karla M. Reyes Laureano, 30, and Justin L. Carter, 37, both of 686 S. Hawthorn St., Bristol
Paloma L. Rodriguez Garcia, 24, and Jonathan A. Guevara Castillo, 28, both of 1422 S. 10th St., Goshen
Vance R. Burkholder, 22, 72172 C.R. 9, Nappanee, and Abigail G. Peachey, 22, 7804 3A Road, Bremen
Aaron L. Kuzdas, 28, and Emily E. Morris, 23, both of 1517 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart
Bailey N. Brouwer, 23, 53852 Spring Mill Drive W., Elkhart, and Isaiah J. Coatie, 24, 1921 N. Silver Maple Lane, Elkhart
Carrie R. Harris, 28, 21335 C.R. 26, Goshen, and Jacob B. Dibble, 23, 37 Andrews Ave., Jamestown, New York
Sean M. Caldwell, 30, and Emily N. Kubiszewski, 24, both of 18951 Wild Rose Road, New Paris
Aaron D. Miller, 21, 18140 C.R. 18, Goshen, and Sandra E. Jess, 22, 21218 State Line Road, Bristol
Ethan E. Neuschwander, 18, and Joshua P. Foster Jr., 18, both of 808 H Lane, Apt. 1A, Elkhart
Hadlee R. R. Creech, 20, and James E. Geairn III, 29, both of 56892 Christine Drive, Elkhart
Clifford C. Hennings Jr., 40, and Megan B. Trent, 32, both of 1200 N. Main St., Apt. 801, Nappanee
Kevin D. Donat, 41, and Elizabeth A. Welling, 36, both of 1910 Cheryl St., Goshen
Kirsten C. Flake, 29, 1009 N. Turner St., Muncie, and Ricky J. Walser, 33, 503 Poplar St., Elkhart
Jose A. Ramirez Lopez, 37, and Claudia M. Valenzuela Huizar, 30, both of 23589 Allen Drive, Elkhart
Jackalyn N. Yoder, 22, 24172 C.R. 48, Nappanee, and Jack C. Waddell, 21, 418 S. Sixth St., Goshen
Kelsey L. Farver, 30, and Aaron C. McCray, 38, both of 1543 Erwin St., Elkhart
Rylee N. Carothers, 23, 158 N. Madison St., Nappanee, and Tucker L. White, 23, 8076 N. 600 West, Leesburg
Amos L. Cable, 30, and Jessie M. Stouder, 22, both of 70761 C.R. 11, Nappanee
Brook A. Simmons, 20, and John B. Erlacher, 23, both of 3523 Bay Pointe Drive, Apt. 2B, Elkhart
Robert Gray Jr., 56, and Tracee D. Birdsong, 48, both of 318 Middlebury St., Apt. D, Elkhart
Kimberly A. Couse, 58, 156 S. Main St., Nappanee, and Edwin D. Jenkins, 68, 25177 Berry St., Elkhart
Cody N. Ward, 29, 25079 Snyder St., Elkhart, and Jericha C. Zehr, 25, 116 S. West Blvd., Elkhart
Ian B. Brinckman, 19, 564 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, and Trinity R. Miller, 19, 604 Bristol Ave., Middlebury
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Melissa A. Rogers, Goshen, and Timothy D. Rogers, Goshen. Married Dec. 16, 2008, separated May 19.
Jessica Galvan, Elkhart, and Justin Galvan, Houston, Tennessee. Married June 17, 2011, separated in September 2018.
Demetrio I. Alvarez, Elkhart, and Maria I. Alvarez, Elkhart. Married Nov. 18, 2016, separated May 19; two minor children.
Derek Weldy, Elkhart, and Kylie Weldy, Elkhart. Married Sept. 29, 2018, separated April 16; one minor child.
