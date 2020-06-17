MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Samantha I. Sanders, 24, and Spencer A. Wilson, 23, both of 502 S. Locke St., Nappanee
Kayla L. Moore, 27, and Zachary S. Glass, 26, both of 30421 Holben Woods Lane, Elkhart
Melissa R. Heintzelman, 28, and Ryan M. Baxter, 37, both of 412 E. Market St., Nappanee
Marco A. Garcia Lainez, 44, and Maria C. Gomez Rodriguez, 41, both of 225 Homewood Ave., Elkhart
Troy S. Myers, 49, 3384 C.R. 47, Waterloo, and Randy S. Tennison, 26, 505 N. Chicago Ave., Goshen
Kevin L. Wirt, 56, and Virginia E. Berger, 56, both of 2103 Sunnyside Drive, Elkhart
John M. Raderstorf, 28, and Brittany M. Bolenbaugh, 30, both of 126 Bank St., Elkhart
John H. Burley, 31, 1927 S. Hadley Road, Fort Wayne, and Kendra N. Crump, 32, 27407 Bittersweet Lane, Elkhart
Ana D. Pineda Nolasco, 43, and Roberto A. Blanco, 49, both of 1611 S. Main St., Apt. 1, Goshen
Kaitlin M. Goss, 19, and Libby L. Hibshman, 21, both of 212 Pottawattomi Drive, Elkhart
Melissa S. Dubois, 26, 57010 Downy Court, Goshen, and Timothy D. Messina, 27, 37 Edgewood Drive, Queensbury, New York
Steven J. Bowers, 64, and Deborah L. Meek, 59, both of 53098 C.R. 7, Elkhart
Carol A. Bontrager, 24, 13256 Ind. 4, Goshen, and Jay D. Troyer, 23, 10505 W. U.S. 20, Shipshewana
Megan C. Zerfas, 36, and Philip D. Brothers, 38, both of 56553 Christopher Lane, Elkhart
Laura Villagomez, 19, and Angel D. Sandoval Parra, 23, both of 2215 Frances Ave., Elkhart
Parker A. Simon, 23, 623 W. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart, and Dreama A. Kurtz, 22, 52115 C.R. 7, Elkhart
Jasmine J. Fuelberth, 23, 1413 Charolais Drive, Norfolk, Nebraska, and James W. Ellis III, 39, 67718 Ind. 15, New Paris
Ronald L. Gibson, 52, 1315 ½ Kinzy St., Elkhart, and Sonita M. Price, 51, 28870 Miller Drive, Elkhart
Ashley D. Bliss, 23, and Anthony S. Mathiak, 24, both of 615 George St., Sturgis, Michigan
Ricky L. Purucker, 64, and Arneta M. Purucker, 70, both of 27893 Plainfield Drive, Elkhart
Manda R. Kelley, 33, 21667 Horseshoe Court, Goshen, and Joshua G. Arthur, 30, 21553 C.R. 18, Goshen
Skila M. Dehoff, 29, and Victor A. Hernandez, 30, both of 112 S. Seventh St., Goshen
Daniel J. Cupp, 65, and Elaine L. Cupp, 57, both of 10797 Kinneville Road, Eaton Rapids, Michigan
Teddy J. Mattenklodt, 25, 750 S. Moreland Road, Bethalto, Missouri, and Priscilla A. C. Carroll, 18, 12096 Parkview Trace Drive, Louisville, Kentucky
Michael J. Ramirez, 36, and Brittney K. Collins, 31, both of 22988 Cambridge Court, Elkhart
Lauren E. Lehr, 23, 502 Danbury Drive, Goshen, and Joshua R. Stephens, 23, 535 SW 11th St., Apt. 206, Des Moines, Iowa
Mickey E. Roberts, 36, and David A. Raynoha, 42, both of 311 W. Washington St., Elkhart
Angel M. Galo Betanco, 32, and Conde P. Pena Euceda, 26, both of 2212 Bashor Road, Goshen
Maria F. Tovar Jasso, 25, and Wenceslao Silvestre Romo, 32, both of 517 S. Wheatland Drive, Goshen
Megan L. Bowmar, 29, and Andrew C. Ballinger, 31, both of 1628 Settlers Lane, Celina, Ohio
Kimberly M. Allen, 30, and Daniel Gumtow, 36, both of 13532 Long Ave., Crestwood, Illinois
Bruce R. Gunderson, 63, and Mary M. Gunderson, 56, both of 21435 Sylvan Court, Bristol
Diana G. Astakhov, 22, 57680 Ninth St., Elkhart, and Daniel Sanzhura, 24, 58755 Sun Gold Blvd., Goshen
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Julia A. Herschberger, Goshen, and Mitchell R. Herschberger, Goshen. Married Sept. 7, 2002, separated June 8; two minor children.
Jamie M. Fink, Nappanee, and Jesse Fink, Nappanee. Married July 10, 2010, separated June 12; two minor children.
Mark A. Chumas, Elkhart, and Tammi L. Chumas, Mishawaka. Married Dec. 30, 2019, separated June 8.
Eric M. Frye, Goshen, and Melissa S. Frye, Old Town, Florida. Married Oct. 31, 2014, separated Aug. 26, 2015.
Sandra L. Holdeman, Bristol, and David E. Holdeman, Sturgis, Michigan. Married July 11, 2010, separated June 1.
Justin S. Holdeman, Elkhart, and Tonya M. Holdeman, Elkhart. Married Sept. 10, 2011, separated Dec. 31, 2019; three minor children.
Arlene Long, Goshen, and Kevin Long, Goshen. Married Jan. 31, 2014, separated June 5.
Kelly M. Hattery, Nappanee, and Ryan D. Hattery, Wakarusa. Married May 25, 2012, separated May 29.
Cynthia M. Smith, Elkhart, and Carl Smith III, Muskegon, Michigan. Married May 14, 1999, separated Oct. 3, 2003.
Ariana Contreras, Goshen, and Hayden Simpson, Warsaw. Married July 20, 2012, separated Feb. 1.
