MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Samantha I. Sanders, 24, and Spencer A. Wilson, 23, both of 502 S. Locke St., Nappanee

Kayla L. Moore, 27, and Zachary S. Glass, 26, both of 30421 Holben Woods Lane, Elkhart

Melissa R. Heintzelman, 28, and Ryan M. Baxter, 37, both of 412 E. Market St., Nappanee

Marco A. Garcia Lainez, 44, and Maria C. Gomez Rodriguez, 41, both of 225 Homewood Ave., Elkhart

Troy S. Myers, 49, 3384 C.R. 47, Waterloo, and Randy S. Tennison, 26, 505 N. Chicago Ave., Goshen

Kevin L. Wirt, 56, and Virginia E. Berger, 56, both of 2103 Sunnyside Drive, Elkhart

John M. Raderstorf, 28, and Brittany M. Bolenbaugh, 30, both of 126 Bank St., Elkhart

John H. Burley, 31, 1927 S. Hadley Road, Fort Wayne, and Kendra N. Crump, 32, 27407 Bittersweet Lane, Elkhart

Ana D. Pineda Nolasco, 43, and Roberto A. Blanco, 49, both of 1611 S. Main St., Apt. 1, Goshen

Kaitlin M. Goss, 19, and Libby L. Hibshman, 21, both of 212 Pottawattomi Drive, Elkhart

Melissa S. Dubois, 26, 57010 Downy Court, Goshen, and Timothy D. Messina, 27, 37 Edgewood Drive, Queensbury, New York

Steven J. Bowers, 64, and Deborah L. Meek, 59, both of 53098 C.R. 7, Elkhart

Carol A. Bontrager, 24, 13256 Ind. 4, Goshen, and Jay D. Troyer, 23, 10505 W. U.S. 20, Shipshewana

Megan C. Zerfas, 36, and Philip D. Brothers, 38, both of 56553 Christopher Lane, Elkhart

Laura Villagomez, 19, and Angel D. Sandoval Parra, 23, both of 2215 Frances Ave., Elkhart

Parker A. Simon, 23, 623 W. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart, and Dreama A. Kurtz, 22, 52115 C.R. 7, Elkhart

Jasmine J. Fuelberth, 23, 1413 Charolais Drive, Norfolk, Nebraska, and James W. Ellis III, 39, 67718 Ind. 15, New Paris

Ronald L. Gibson, 52, 1315 ½ Kinzy St., Elkhart, and Sonita M. Price, 51, 28870 Miller Drive, Elkhart

Ashley D. Bliss, 23, and Anthony S. Mathiak, 24, both of 615 George St., Sturgis, Michigan

Ricky L. Purucker, 64, and Arneta M. Purucker, 70, both of 27893 Plainfield Drive, Elkhart

Manda R. Kelley, 33, 21667 Horseshoe Court, Goshen, and Joshua G. Arthur, 30, 21553 C.R. 18, Goshen

Skila M. Dehoff, 29, and Victor A. Hernandez, 30, both of 112 S. Seventh St., Goshen

Daniel J. Cupp, 65, and Elaine L. Cupp, 57, both of 10797 Kinneville Road, Eaton Rapids, Michigan

Teddy J. Mattenklodt, 25, 750 S. Moreland Road, Bethalto, Missouri, and Priscilla A. C. Carroll, 18, 12096 Parkview Trace Drive, Louisville, Kentucky

Michael J. Ramirez, 36, and Brittney K. Collins, 31, both of 22988 Cambridge Court, Elkhart

Lauren E. Lehr, 23, 502 Danbury Drive, Goshen, and Joshua R. Stephens, 23, 535 SW 11th St., Apt. 206, Des Moines, Iowa

Mickey E. Roberts, 36, and David A. Raynoha, 42, both of 311 W. Washington St., Elkhart

Angel M. Galo Betanco, 32, and Conde P. Pena Euceda, 26, both of 2212 Bashor Road, Goshen

Maria F. Tovar Jasso, 25, and Wenceslao Silvestre Romo, 32, both of 517 S. Wheatland Drive, Goshen

Megan L. Bowmar, 29, and Andrew C. Ballinger, 31, both of 1628 Settlers Lane, Celina, Ohio

Kimberly M. Allen, 30, and Daniel Gumtow, 36, both of 13532 Long Ave., Crestwood, Illinois

Bruce R. Gunderson, 63, and Mary M. Gunderson, 56, both of 21435 Sylvan Court, Bristol

Diana G. Astakhov, 22, 57680 Ninth St., Elkhart, and Daniel Sanzhura, 24, 58755 Sun Gold Blvd., Goshen

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Julia A. Herschberger, Goshen, and Mitchell R. Herschberger, Goshen. Married Sept. 7, 2002, separated June 8; two minor children.

Jamie M. Fink, Nappanee, and Jesse Fink, Nappanee. Married July 10, 2010, separated June 12; two minor children.

Mark A. Chumas, Elkhart, and Tammi L. Chumas, Mishawaka. Married Dec. 30, 2019, separated June 8.

Eric M. Frye, Goshen, and Melissa S. Frye, Old Town, Florida. Married Oct. 31, 2014, separated Aug. 26, 2015.

Sandra L. Holdeman, Bristol, and David E. Holdeman, Sturgis, Michigan. Married July 11, 2010, separated June 1.

Justin S. Holdeman, Elkhart, and Tonya M. Holdeman, Elkhart. Married Sept. 10, 2011, separated Dec. 31, 2019; three minor children.

Arlene Long, Goshen, and Kevin Long, Goshen. Married Jan. 31, 2014, separated June 5.

Kelly M. Hattery, Nappanee, and Ryan D. Hattery, Wakarusa. Married May 25, 2012, separated May 29.

Cynthia M. Smith, Elkhart, and Carl Smith III, Muskegon, Michigan. Married May 14, 1999, separated Oct. 3, 2003.

Ariana Contreras, Goshen, and Hayden Simpson, Warsaw. Married July 20, 2012, separated Feb. 1.

