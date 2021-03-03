MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
David W. Leach, 52, and Linda S. Mangus, 59, both of 67562 Ind. 15, New Paris
Andrew A. Bontrager, 46, and Amanda M. Emerick, 37, both of 1112 Westwood Drive, Goshen
Nataly Nava Orozco, 21, and David Fuentes-Rios, 35, both of 2101 Bashor Road, Goshen
Andrew L. Jackson, 34, and Michelle A. Barnes, 34, both of 184 Chickadee St., Nappanee
Michael D. Greenawalt, 59, and Penny J. Miller, 58, both of 614 Olive St., Goshen
Paige L. Lamb, 20, 25591 Thornberry Court, Elkhart, and Logan C. Pfeil, 22, 18071 Montgomry Lane, Goshen
Jose E. Galindo Loera, 25, 2650 Monger Ave., and Autumn M. Menkedick, 29, 2519 Benedict Ave., South Bend
Corissa C. Sexton, 26, and Fredi Castillo Montano, 18, both of 603 A Lane, Apt. 1D, Elkhart
Elizabeth A. Bline, 41, and Amos D. Howard, 23, both of 121 S. 23rd St., Goshen
Rhonda N. Rowe, 35, and Daniel S. Garner, 30, both of 206 Johnson St., Elkhart
Chet R. Mason, 22, 5375 S. 850 East, Union City, and Janna J. Martin, 21, 69621 C.R. 17, New Paris
Bulmaro E. Rebollo Soto, 55, 2858 141st Place, Blue Island, Illinois, and Patricia L. Barnes, 47, 30 Sunrise Drive, Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Trent Wogomon, Goshen, and Jennifer Wogomon, Wakarusa. Married Oct. 18, 2006, separated Jan. 18; four minor children.
Ernestina M. Wenger, Goshen, and Ray A. Wenger, Goshen. Married Oct. 6, 2007, separated July 1, 2018; one minor child.
Carol Miller, Middlebury, and Chris E. Miller, Middlebury. Married May 30, 1997, separated July 22.
Jennie L. Myers, Elkhart, and David E. Myers, Elkhart. Married Oct. 8, 2011, separated Feb. 26.
Timothy Nelson, Elkhart, and Sydney Nelson, Elkhart. Married Sept. 24, 2016, separated July 1, 2020.
