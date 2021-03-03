MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

David W. Leach, 52, and Linda S. Mangus, 59, both of 67562 Ind. 15, New Paris

Andrew A. Bontrager, 46, and Amanda M. Emerick, 37, both of 1112 Westwood Drive, Goshen

Nataly Nava Orozco, 21, and David Fuentes-Rios, 35, both of 2101 Bashor Road, Goshen

Andrew L. Jackson, 34, and Michelle A. Barnes, 34, both of 184 Chickadee St., Nappanee

Michael D. Greenawalt, 59, and Penny J. Miller, 58, both of 614 Olive St., Goshen

Paige L. Lamb, 20, 25591 Thornberry Court, Elkhart, and Logan C. Pfeil, 22, 18071 Montgomry Lane, Goshen

Jose E. Galindo Loera, 25, 2650 Monger Ave., and Autumn M. Menkedick, 29, 2519 Benedict Ave., South Bend

Corissa C. Sexton, 26, and Fredi Castillo Montano, 18, both of 603 A Lane, Apt. 1D, Elkhart

Elizabeth A. Bline, 41, and Amos D. Howard, 23, both of 121 S. 23rd St., Goshen

Rhonda N. Rowe, 35, and Daniel S. Garner, 30, both of 206 Johnson St., Elkhart

Chet R. Mason, 22, 5375 S. 850 East, Union City, and Janna J. Martin, 21, 69621 C.R. 17, New Paris

Bulmaro E. Rebollo Soto, 55, 2858 141st Place, Blue Island, Illinois, and Patricia L. Barnes, 47, 30 Sunrise Drive, Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Trent Wogomon, Goshen, and Jennifer Wogomon, Wakarusa. Married Oct. 18, 2006, separated Jan. 18; four minor children.

Ernestina M. Wenger, Goshen, and Ray A. Wenger, Goshen. Married Oct. 6, 2007, separated July 1, 2018; one minor child.

Carol Miller, Middlebury, and Chris E. Miller, Middlebury. Married May 30, 1997, separated July 22.

Jennie L. Myers, Elkhart, and David E. Myers, Elkhart. Married Oct. 8, 2011, separated Feb. 26.

Timothy Nelson, Elkhart, and Sydney Nelson, Elkhart. Married Sept. 24, 2016, separated July 1, 2020.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you