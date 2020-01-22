MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Marisol Flores-Orozco, 35, and Gilberto Olivo, 33, both of 58423 Valley View Drive, Elkhart

Austin T. Robbins, 25, and Ashley M. Brookshire, 25, both of 1519 Morton Ave., Elkhart

Utah S. Folker, 23, and Samantha J. Blake, 22, both of 1801 Osolo Road, Elkhart

Ivan W. Schrock, 32, 14 Wahl Lane, Bridger, Montana, and Virginia F. Yoder, 29, 26735 C.R. 40, Goshen

Gary I. Morris II, 48, 29771 Cleveland Ave., Elkhart, and Beth A. Morris, 55, 25591 C.R. 4, Elkhart

Thomas A. Breneman, 25, 3520 Superior St., Elkhart, and Kerynne M. Stealy, 24, 61128 Ind. 15, Goshen

Brodrick L. Frost, 21, and Madison K. Vos, 20, both of 250 E. Bristol St., Apt. 69, Elkhart

Miranda L. Shively, 24, and Kendra A. Johnson, 29, both of 46 Winchester Trail, Goshen

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Gloria Abrego Gonzalez, Elkhart, and Miguel Aguilera Villafuerte, Sauk Village, Illinois. Married Oct. 29, 2011, separated Sept. 27, 2017; one minor child.

Beth J. Dooley, Goshen, and Billy J. Dooley, South Bend. Married July 9, 1999, separated Jan. 15.

Jack E. Davis, Elkhart, and Arlene Davis, Elkhart. Married May 2, 1998, separated Dec. 25, 2019.

Stacy L. Cripps Yoder, Bourbon, and Douglas L. Yoder, Middlebury. Married Nov. 17, 2018, separated Dec. 14, 2019.

Tina M. Weaver, Goshen, and Brandon M. Weaver, Goshen. Married May 20, 2004, separated March 13, 2017.

