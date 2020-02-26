MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Charlotte E. Stilwell, 27, 71221 C.R. 123, New Paris, and Patrick J. Neff, 27, 21222 Terrace Trail, New Paris
Christopher S. Green, 35, and Chastitie F. Frye, 34, both of 415 W. High St., Apt. C, Elkhart
Christina M. Stanislawski, 21, and Jonathan S. Morey, 28, both of 54617 Merry Dr., Elkhart
Michael A. Ginyard Jr., 46, and Denise M. Kalam, 41, both of 1305 W. Vistula St., Apt. 221, Bristol
Paul Nwawolo, 29, 2248 N. Monticello Ave., Chicago, and Neltje Ribbens, 24, 22382 Breakwater Dr., Apt. 1B, Elkhart
Eric L. Slabach, 32, 282 Winchester Trail, Goshen, and Brandy L. Moore, 36, 1326 Sedgefield Way, Goshen
Bianca Bocanegra Avendano, 30, and Nafri A. Ortiz, 31, both of 2208 Pleasant Plain Ave., Elkhart
Robert W. Nunemaker, 64, 22404 C.R. 40, Goshen, and Ronda M. Parmer, 63, 110 W. Clay St., Osceola
Leopoldo Sanchez Molina, 38, and Heather M. Hendricks, 42, both of 424 S. Silverwood Lane, Apt. A, Goshen
Brycen L. Miller, 24, 68274 Butler St., New Paris, and Cheyenne M. Keller, 24, 16383 Brentwood Dr., Goshen
Ryan A. Littleton, 30, and Jessica D. Adkins, 34, both of 1201 Baker Ave., Goshen
Eric S. Emmons, 52, 59020 Peppermint Dr., Elkhart, and Angela J. Shaum, 52, 56755 Summit Park Dr., Elkhart
Kenia Amius, 28, and Jeff Cornette, 24, both of 429 S. Silverwood Lane, Apt. 7, Goshen
Joshua A. Wilson, 40, and Alexandria M. Segura, 23, both of 605 Fieldstone Lane, Middlebury
Matthew T. Earl Curtis, 28, and Harley D. Tucker, 25, both of 29245 C.R. 22, Elkhart
Dustin P. L. Saylor, 30, and Kia M. Marino, 38, both of 12353 Pine Cone Dr., Middlebury
Todd M. Overmyer, 41, and Kimberly S. Kelley, 42, both of 57558 Gano St., Elkhart
Osman A. Inestroza Rodriguez, 35, and Eva C. Castro Castillo, 46, both of 670 N. Wild Flower St., Bristol
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Dustin K. White, Elkhart, and Jackie L. White, address not provided. Married July 14, 2007, separated January 2019; two minor children.
Mary E. Moore, Goshen, and Michael D. Moore Jr., Goshen. Married July 5, 2003, separated Feb. 18; three minor children.
Claudia E. Gonzalez, Goshen, and Ruben Gonzalez Mondragon, Goshen. Married March 14, 2015, separated November 2018.
Brittany M. Green, Goshen, and Allen R. Green, Elkhart. Married Nov. 4, 2016, separated August 2019.
Laura L. Mathews, Goshen, and Todd F. Mathews, Columbia City. Married Feb. 21, 2019, separated Nov. 29, 2019.
