MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Juana C. Hernandez, 24, 108 S. 24th St., Goshen, and David De La Torre, 25, 1037 Van Gilst Drive, Goshen
Danielle A. Baxter, 46, 952 W. Walnut St., Apt. 1, Nappanee, and Kevin A. MacPherson, 62, 89 Discovery Heights S.W., Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Cameron A. Matteson, 28, and Erika M. Green, 30, 55631 Riviera Drive, Elkhart
Jacqueline R. Cuzzocrea, 24, and Eric M. Burress, 31, both of 59543 Dushane Ave., Elkhart
Aileth Soto Gomez, 30, and Victor H. Juarez Beristain, 41, both of 22407 C.R. 18, Goshen
Daylnn P. Gregg, 21, 54817 Bradley St., Elkhart, and Destiny P. Reel, 19, 27791 Willard Road, Elkhart
Stacy M. Reisdorf, 51, and Duane E. Casteel, 58, both of 28917 C.R. 24, Elkhart
Tiffany N. Kocielko, 34, and Daniel Macias, 32, both of 56761 Meadowood Drive, Elkhart
Morris S. Martin, 36, 55605 C.R. 33, Middlebury, and Nicole M. Lemler, 37, 760 E. Market St., Nappanee
Tyler R. Keck, 30, and Ariel J. McCoy, 27, both of 29850 Prairieview Farms Blvd., Elkhart
Bradley A. Leazenby, 45, and Brittany N. McKinley, 32, both of 3432 Clayton Ave., Elkhart
Davy Lewis Jr., 47, and Tracy S. Friel, 44, both of 2100 E. Bristol St., K243, Elkhart
Elia Varela, 24, 58115 Windsong Drive, Elkhart, and Cristian R. Aldana, 23, 1722 Stevens Ave., Elkhart
Rachel R. Huntley, 32, and Ryan M. Weaver, 30, both of 26192 Lake Drive, Elkhart
Audrey N. Toliver, 35, and Obidiah R. Pratcher, 35, both of 1002 Northway Circle, Elkhart
Stephen M. Hochstetler, 22, 44817 C.R. 390 Bloomingdale, Michigan, and Josephine F. Yoder, 26, 53825 C.R. 43, Middlebury
Andrew T. Smith, 30, and Jana G. Smith, 42, both of 1832 Moyer Ave., Elkhart
Patrick J. Lawson, 26, and Jacqueline R. Logsdon, 26, both of 3875 Carriage Hill Drive, Erlanger, Kentucky
Madeline S. Jackowiak, 24, 60504 Ashton Way, Elkhart, and Vincent P. Hanes, 26, 70881 Lakeview Drive, White Pigeon, Michigan
Ryan E. J. Williamson, 33, 29274 Summer Tree Lane, Elkhart, and Cecilia Leal, 29, 5 Sunrise Drive, Elkhart
Macy E. McClane, 21, 215 W. Warren St., Middlebury, and Kodiak R. Lehman, 20, 18961 Wilderness Drive, Goshen
Nathaniel M. Williams, 45, and Angela R. Perkins, 50, both of 156 S. Main St., Nappanee
Mark G. Pittman, 54, and Harmony L. Schmitt, 55, both of 61748 C.R. 13, Goshen
Michael L. Dameron, 24, and Samantha D. Jordan, 23, both of 1811 Connecticut Ave., Elkhart
Justin A. Jones, 34, and Valerie J. Hathaway, 35, both of 29213 Frailey Drive, Elkhart
Spencer J. Parker, 29, and Kathleen E. Cover, 29, both of 56813 Ashby Court, Elkhart
Caleb A. Schwalm, 24, and Melanie L. Becker, 22, both of 1923 N. Stone Maple Lane, Elkhart
Brandon D. Baker, 41, 2527 Troon Court, Apt. 2A, Elkhart, and Nicole A. Quesinberry, 40, 2312 Sterling Ave., Elkhart
Gema A. Amaro, 28, 600 Goshen Ave., Elkhart, and Roman Morado Gonzalez, 33, 23274 Ronda Drive, Elkhart
Trenton G. Simic, 28, and Rebecca D. Homan, 25, both of 601 E. Van Buren St., Nappanee
Dwight J. Zimmerman, 22, 39046 Nightingale Road, Belgrade, Minnesota, and Deanna E. Martin, 20, 67215 C.R. 9, Nappanee
Andrew L. Stout, 33, and Samantha R. Hoffman, 35, both of 1335 Cedar St., Elkhart
Cody J. Goldsmith, 20, and Joyce A. Gibson, 20, both of 1817 Osolo Road, Elkhart
