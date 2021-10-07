MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Juana C. Hernandez, 24, 108 S. 24th St., Goshen, and David De La Torre, 25, 1037 Van Gilst Drive, Goshen

Danielle A. Baxter, 46, 952 W. Walnut St., Apt. 1, Nappanee, and Kevin A. MacPherson, 62, 89 Discovery Heights S.W., Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Cameron A. Matteson, 28, and Erika M. Green, 30, 55631 Riviera Drive, Elkhart

Jacqueline R. Cuzzocrea, 24, and Eric M. Burress, 31, both of 59543 Dushane Ave., Elkhart

Aileth Soto Gomez, 30, and Victor H. Juarez Beristain, 41, both of 22407 C.R. 18, Goshen

Daylnn P. Gregg, 21, 54817 Bradley St., Elkhart, and Destiny P. Reel, 19, 27791 Willard Road, Elkhart

Stacy M. Reisdorf, 51, and Duane E. Casteel, 58, both of 28917 C.R. 24, Elkhart

Tiffany N. Kocielko, 34, and Daniel Macias, 32, both of 56761 Meadowood Drive, Elkhart

Morris S. Martin, 36, 55605 C.R. 33, Middlebury, and Nicole M. Lemler, 37, 760 E. Market St., Nappanee

Tyler R. Keck, 30, and Ariel J. McCoy, 27, both of 29850 Prairieview Farms Blvd., Elkhart

Bradley A. Leazenby, 45, and Brittany N. McKinley, 32, both of 3432 Clayton Ave., Elkhart

Davy Lewis Jr., 47, and Tracy S. Friel, 44, both of 2100 E. Bristol St., K243, Elkhart

Elia Varela, 24, 58115 Windsong Drive, Elkhart, and Cristian R. Aldana, 23, 1722 Stevens Ave., Elkhart

Rachel R. Huntley, 32, and Ryan M. Weaver, 30, both of 26192 Lake Drive, Elkhart

Audrey N. Toliver, 35, and Obidiah R. Pratcher, 35, both of 1002 Northway Circle, Elkhart

Stephen M. Hochstetler, 22, 44817 C.R. 390 Bloomingdale, Michigan, and Josephine F. Yoder, 26, 53825 C.R. 43, Middlebury

Andrew T. Smith, 30, and Jana G. Smith, 42, both of 1832 Moyer Ave., Elkhart

Patrick J. Lawson, 26, and Jacqueline R. Logsdon, 26, both of 3875 Carriage Hill Drive, Erlanger, Kentucky

Madeline S. Jackowiak, 24, 60504 Ashton Way, Elkhart, and Vincent P. Hanes, 26, 70881 Lakeview Drive, White Pigeon, Michigan

Ryan E. J. Williamson, 33, 29274 Summer Tree Lane, Elkhart, and Cecilia Leal, 29, 5 Sunrise Drive, Elkhart

Macy E. McClane, 21, 215 W. Warren St., Middlebury, and Kodiak R. Lehman, 20, 18961 Wilderness Drive, Goshen

Nathaniel M. Williams, 45, and Angela R. Perkins, 50, both of 156 S. Main St., Nappanee

Mark G. Pittman, 54, and Harmony L. Schmitt, 55, both of 61748 C.R. 13, Goshen

Michael L. Dameron, 24, and Samantha D. Jordan, 23, both of 1811 Connecticut Ave., Elkhart

Justin A. Jones, 34, and Valerie J. Hathaway, 35, both of 29213 Frailey Drive, Elkhart

Spencer J. Parker, 29, and Kathleen E. Cover, 29, both of 56813 Ashby Court, Elkhart

Caleb A. Schwalm, 24, and Melanie L. Becker, 22, both of 1923 N. Stone Maple Lane, Elkhart

Brandon D. Baker, 41, 2527 Troon Court, Apt. 2A, Elkhart, and Nicole A. Quesinberry, 40, 2312 Sterling Ave., Elkhart

Gema A. Amaro, 28, 600 Goshen Ave., Elkhart, and Roman Morado Gonzalez, 33, 23274 Ronda Drive, Elkhart

Trenton G. Simic, 28, and Rebecca D. Homan, 25, both of 601 E. Van Buren St., Nappanee

Dwight J. Zimmerman, 22, 39046 Nightingale Road, Belgrade, Minnesota, and Deanna E. Martin, 20, 67215 C.R. 9, Nappanee

Andrew L. Stout, 33, and Samantha R. Hoffman, 35, both of 1335 Cedar St., Elkhart

Cody J. Goldsmith, 20, and Joyce A. Gibson, 20, both of 1817 Osolo Road, Elkhart

