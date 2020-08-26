MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Joshua J. Turley, 40, and Samantha R. Harris, 31, both 660 Strong Ave., Elkhart

Shane H. Wolfe, 44, and Kimberly A. Hostetler, 38, both of 615 Centerville Road, Constantine, Michigan

Shane M. Miller, 26, 14797 Harris Road, Defiance, Ohio, and Jocelyn L. Chupp, 23, 58359 Ox Bow Drive, Elkhart

Thomas Schwartz, 29, 7916 N. Ind. 19, Etna Green, and Velma R. Kauffman, 20, 26809 C.R. 50, Nappanee

Aaron M. Fodroci, 32, and Mary D. Kortas, 30, both of 68 Brookside Manor, Goshen

Stephanie R. Santos, 24, and Elvin A. Granados Ordonez, 27, both of 226 Roxbury Park, Goshen

Vanessa Vela, 27, 1529 W. Franklin St., Elkhart, and Julio C. Santes Juarez, 35, 2513 Stevens Ave., Elkhart

Danny L. Phillips III, 28, and Elayna A. Wheeler, 27, both of 327 Aspenwald Ave., Elkhart

Sharon K. Hiles, 57, and Michael L. Hiles, 54, both of 3117 E. Bristol St., Elkhart

Michael D. Borntrager, 35, 730 Oakdale Drive, Elkhart, and Wilma E. Schrock, 31, 56276 C.R. 33, Middlebury

Dianna V. Fry, 27, 11070 C.R. 36, Goshen, and Orlan D. Troyer, 26, 61189 C.R. 127, Goshen

David W. Rousculp, 31, and Alejandra M. Campos, 24, both of 250 E. Bristol St., Apt. 27, Elkhart

Derrick M. Brothers, 28, and Daisy N. Hays Parrett, 30, both of 2011 Raintree Drive, Apt. 4, Elkhart

Andrew J. Scofield, 22, and Gabriella M. Scribner, 18, both of 3409 I Lane, Apt. 3B, Elkhart

Melissa D. Barber, 40, 24084 Florence Ave., Elkhart, and Michael L. Myers, 43, 58660 Old C.R. 17, Goshen

Benjamin D. Kamp, 39, and Brittany N. Harrison, 31, both of 1817 Canton St., Elkhart

Lisa A. Morales, 36, and Cruz S. Lacan-Caxaj, 39, both of 397 Roxbury Park, Goshen

Misty D. Gutierrez Gerardot, 41, and Jamie L. Foster, 46, both of 22180 C.R. 26, Goshen

Heather M. Moyer, 42, 57063 Belden Ave., Elkhart, and TJ Allen Mitchell, 47, 30945 Carroll Ave., Elkhart

Kimberly N. Schwehn, 33, and Jason K. Scholten, 39, both of 3414 Wood St., Elkhart

McKenzie C. Substanley, 27, and Austin T. Munn, 26, both of 304 N. Michigan St., Elkhart

Hilary K. Welter, 28, 21560 C.R. 10, Elkhart, and Danyal M. Alatepe, 28, 308-11 Rebecca St., Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Brennan S. Havens, 24, and Kristen M. Unzicker, 26, both of 66176 Chamfers Lane, Goshen

Lee A. Balser, 61, and Brian D. Wisner, 63, both of 504 Mary St., Goshen

Joseph B. Hickerson, 27, 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Apt. 1513, Goshen, and Sophia C. Brown, 25, 14932 Falcon Lane, Goshen

Cameron A. Sommers, 24, and Brooklyn P. Livings, 22, both of 1022 Fieldhouse Ave., Elkhart

Jamin A. Lambright, 25, and Aylin I. Cuevas Mendez, 23, both of 604 N. Chicago Ave., Goshen

Jordan N. Enfield, 25, and Christian J. Grove, 29, both of 2002 Raintree Drive, Apt. 4, Elkhart

Keyshla M. Ortiz Martinez, 19, and Ernesto D. Gamez, 24, both of 65880 Barrens Drive, Goshen

Daryl L. Byler, 21, 60961 Ind. 13, Goshen, and Joann M. Miller, 21, 10360 W. 700 South, Topeka

William J. Sampson Jr., 58, and Christina M. Vilma Ball, 62, both of 53762 Pintail Drive, Granger

Jonathon E. Nelson, 20, 28038 C.R. 32, Elkhart, and Krista J. Schmucker, 19, 1200 N. Long Drive, Syracuse

Jeffery L. Troyer, 47, and Candace L. Holland, 43, both of 517 E. Lincoln St., Millersburg

Shayla A. Kincaid, 26, 1111 Court Lane, Apt. D, Goshen, and Trevor A. Byrd, 25, 908 Chicago Ave., Kalamazoo, Michigan

Nicholas S. Lemasters, 32, 54253 Westwood Drive, Elkhart, and Jamie L. King, 29, 1615 Superior St., Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Steven D. Williams, Elkhart, and Amber M. Lynch, Elkhart. Married May 5, separated June 7.

Athena R. Burnett, Middlebury, and James D. Watson Jr., Middlebury. Married Sept. 25, 2019, separated June 29.

