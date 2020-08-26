MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Joshua J. Turley, 40, and Samantha R. Harris, 31, both 660 Strong Ave., Elkhart
Shane H. Wolfe, 44, and Kimberly A. Hostetler, 38, both of 615 Centerville Road, Constantine, Michigan
Shane M. Miller, 26, 14797 Harris Road, Defiance, Ohio, and Jocelyn L. Chupp, 23, 58359 Ox Bow Drive, Elkhart
Thomas Schwartz, 29, 7916 N. Ind. 19, Etna Green, and Velma R. Kauffman, 20, 26809 C.R. 50, Nappanee
Aaron M. Fodroci, 32, and Mary D. Kortas, 30, both of 68 Brookside Manor, Goshen
Stephanie R. Santos, 24, and Elvin A. Granados Ordonez, 27, both of 226 Roxbury Park, Goshen
Vanessa Vela, 27, 1529 W. Franklin St., Elkhart, and Julio C. Santes Juarez, 35, 2513 Stevens Ave., Elkhart
Danny L. Phillips III, 28, and Elayna A. Wheeler, 27, both of 327 Aspenwald Ave., Elkhart
Sharon K. Hiles, 57, and Michael L. Hiles, 54, both of 3117 E. Bristol St., Elkhart
Michael D. Borntrager, 35, 730 Oakdale Drive, Elkhart, and Wilma E. Schrock, 31, 56276 C.R. 33, Middlebury
Dianna V. Fry, 27, 11070 C.R. 36, Goshen, and Orlan D. Troyer, 26, 61189 C.R. 127, Goshen
David W. Rousculp, 31, and Alejandra M. Campos, 24, both of 250 E. Bristol St., Apt. 27, Elkhart
Derrick M. Brothers, 28, and Daisy N. Hays Parrett, 30, both of 2011 Raintree Drive, Apt. 4, Elkhart
Andrew J. Scofield, 22, and Gabriella M. Scribner, 18, both of 3409 I Lane, Apt. 3B, Elkhart
Melissa D. Barber, 40, 24084 Florence Ave., Elkhart, and Michael L. Myers, 43, 58660 Old C.R. 17, Goshen
Benjamin D. Kamp, 39, and Brittany N. Harrison, 31, both of 1817 Canton St., Elkhart
Lisa A. Morales, 36, and Cruz S. Lacan-Caxaj, 39, both of 397 Roxbury Park, Goshen
Misty D. Gutierrez Gerardot, 41, and Jamie L. Foster, 46, both of 22180 C.R. 26, Goshen
Heather M. Moyer, 42, 57063 Belden Ave., Elkhart, and TJ Allen Mitchell, 47, 30945 Carroll Ave., Elkhart
Kimberly N. Schwehn, 33, and Jason K. Scholten, 39, both of 3414 Wood St., Elkhart
McKenzie C. Substanley, 27, and Austin T. Munn, 26, both of 304 N. Michigan St., Elkhart
Hilary K. Welter, 28, 21560 C.R. 10, Elkhart, and Danyal M. Alatepe, 28, 308-11 Rebecca St., Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Brennan S. Havens, 24, and Kristen M. Unzicker, 26, both of 66176 Chamfers Lane, Goshen
Lee A. Balser, 61, and Brian D. Wisner, 63, both of 504 Mary St., Goshen
Joseph B. Hickerson, 27, 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Apt. 1513, Goshen, and Sophia C. Brown, 25, 14932 Falcon Lane, Goshen
Cameron A. Sommers, 24, and Brooklyn P. Livings, 22, both of 1022 Fieldhouse Ave., Elkhart
Jamin A. Lambright, 25, and Aylin I. Cuevas Mendez, 23, both of 604 N. Chicago Ave., Goshen
Jordan N. Enfield, 25, and Christian J. Grove, 29, both of 2002 Raintree Drive, Apt. 4, Elkhart
Keyshla M. Ortiz Martinez, 19, and Ernesto D. Gamez, 24, both of 65880 Barrens Drive, Goshen
Daryl L. Byler, 21, 60961 Ind. 13, Goshen, and Joann M. Miller, 21, 10360 W. 700 South, Topeka
William J. Sampson Jr., 58, and Christina M. Vilma Ball, 62, both of 53762 Pintail Drive, Granger
Jonathon E. Nelson, 20, 28038 C.R. 32, Elkhart, and Krista J. Schmucker, 19, 1200 N. Long Drive, Syracuse
Jeffery L. Troyer, 47, and Candace L. Holland, 43, both of 517 E. Lincoln St., Millersburg
Shayla A. Kincaid, 26, 1111 Court Lane, Apt. D, Goshen, and Trevor A. Byrd, 25, 908 Chicago Ave., Kalamazoo, Michigan
Nicholas S. Lemasters, 32, 54253 Westwood Drive, Elkhart, and Jamie L. King, 29, 1615 Superior St., Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Steven D. Williams, Elkhart, and Amber M. Lynch, Elkhart. Married May 5, separated June 7.
Athena R. Burnett, Middlebury, and James D. Watson Jr., Middlebury. Married Sept. 25, 2019, separated June 29.
