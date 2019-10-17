MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
James N. Grimshaw, 25, 13405 C.R. 28, Middlebury, and Rosa M. Yoder Orellana, 21, 7075 N. 800 West, Shipshewana
Mathew R. Pelikan, 24, and Kyley N. Biers, 18, both of 1007 Richmond St., Elkhart
Joshua A. Satoski, 39, 15474 U.S. 6, Syracuse, and Abigail J. Hicks, 23, 520 E. Main St., Butler
Branden C. Slattery, 25, and Jenna L. Pecenka, 26, both of 601 Maple Crest Drive, Goshen
Kevin D. Farmwald, 62, and Dawn M. Yoder, 46, both of 125 Alfred St., Elkhart
Donnie Kaomixay, 30, and Cristina Cervantes, 33, both of 1316 Willowdale Ave., Elkhart
Ryan E. Martin, 40, and Mackenzie E. Miller, 34, both of 921 Madison St., Apt. 203, Elkhart
Brandon J. Pritchett, 29, 313 27th St., Goshen, and Trisha S. Spurlock, 26, 355 Roxbury Park, Goshen
Douglas W. Rice, 49, and Gina M. Alexander, 53, both of 203 Elm St., P.O. Box 403, Bristol
McKenzie J. Hochstedler, 24, and Clayton C. Moffitt, 31, both of 915 N. Greene Road, Goshen
Joseph N. Martin, 19, 5627 S. Forkridge Road, Liberty, Kentucky, and Miriam Oberholtzer, 29, 64482 C.R. 9, Goshen
Grant M. M. Privett, 29, and Jessica K. Owens, 26, both of 5 Butternut Court, Bristol
Edwin O. Chavez Hernandez, 22, and Leonor D.C. Rivera Huezo, 22, both of 116 W. 10th St., Huntington Station, New York
Samuel U. Prater, 22, and Sarah B. Johnson, 40, both of 85 Winchester Trails, Goshen
William M. Riley, 33, and Elizabeth A. Bender, 28, both of 1115 Bresseau St., Elkhart
John F. Martin, 55, and Renea Rhodes, 49, both of 52074 Brookstream Circle, Apt. E, Elkhart
Brayton M. Taylor, 21, 252 E. Walnut St., Nappanee, and Alexandra B. Longacre, 21, 985 Heritage Drive, Middlebury
Joseph L. Miller, 25, and Mary H. Helmuth, 24, both of 682 SE 561 Road, Clinton, Missouri
Javier Perez Vega, 37, 1029 Lucerne Drive, Goshen, and Lorena M. Sonora, 24, 59 Brookside Manor, Goshen
Karena J. Oswalt, 25, 29363 C.R. 22, Elkhart, and Shane T. Johnson, 23, 4501 York Road, South Bend
Kenneth W. Carder Jr., 42, and Dena D. Harper, 23, both of 252 E. Lincoln St., Nappanee
Brian C. Davis, 34, and Ashley A. Wrobel Hair, 33, both of 30354 Wynd Tree Blvd., Elkhart
Cole A. Jacobson, 25, and Karen D. Cruz Cobos, 24, both of 107 Broadmore Estates, Goshen
Kevin E. Miller, 33, 65795 Ind. 13, Millersburg, and Doretta F. Miller, 29, 19030 C.R. 23, Bristol
Julio R. Rizzo, 52, and Mirtala Pelaez Rizzo, 48, both of 57589 Sumac Court, Elkhart
Alan M. Stamper, 32, and Corrina L. Crowner, 28, both of 28780 Driftwood Drive, Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Alicia Faubion-Wilburn, Goshen, and Adam Wilburn, Goshen. Married June 18, 2005, separated Aug. 25; two minor children.
Joshua R. Shupert, Goshen, and Nicole K. Shupert, Goshen. Married June 25, 2016, separated Oct. 11; two minor children.
Tracy Writtenhouse, Bristol, and Keith Writtenhouse, Muncie. Married July 19, 2014, separated July 19.
Lucas J. Preston, Elkhart, and Madison N. Preston, Elkhart. Married April 22, 2016, separated Sept. 7.
Kaylee Hoeger, Bristol, and Jacob Hoeger, Elkhart. Married Aug. 23, 2014, separated Aug. 4; one minor child.
Shane R. Stokes, Goshen, and Tiffany A. Stokes, Goshen. Married June 15, 2012, separated Oct. 1, 2018; one minor child.
Esther De Alva, Ligonier, and Osvaldo S. De Alva-Velazquez, Mexico. Married Feb. 14, 2005, separated Sept. 1, 2013; two minor children.
Ryan M. Glick, Goshen, and Chimwemwe C. Glick, Mishawaka. Married Feb. 27, 2016, separated March 26; one minor child.
Jaime Timmins, Goshen, and Tony Whitman, Mishawaka. Married Dec. 1, 2001, separated Oct. 1, 2018.
Mary Letherman, Goshen, and Lad Letherman, Goshen. Married March 18, 1989, separated June 15.
Penny L. Fries, Elkhart, and Eric W. Fries, Granger. Married July 11, 2015, separated Aug. 24.
Cheryl M. Erb, New Paris, and Jim Erb, New Paris. Married June 1, 2013, separated Sept. 30.
Christina M. Bechtel, Goshen, and Randall A. Bechtel, New Paris. Married Oct. 7, 2005, separated September 2019; five minor children.
Allen D. Kilburn, Elkhart, and Angela C. Kilburn, Elkhart. Married Oct. 19, 2013, separated Oct. 1.
Penny L. Slabaugh, Nappanee, and Jerry L. Slabaugh, Nappanee. Married Dec. 31, 1978, separated Oct. 3.
Israel D. Martinez, Goshen, and Jose De Jesus Mendoza Jr., Chicago. Married April 29, 2017, separated Jan. 1.
Dewayne Martin, Middlebury, and Cathy Martin, Middlebury. Married July 2, 1994, separated Oct. 2.
Jessica Mahaffey, Elkhart, and Johnathan Mahaffey. Married Feb. 25, 2014, separated Aug. 8, 2015.
