MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
James L. Mathews, 36, and Amanda D. Baltimore, 29, both of 27524 C.R. 20, Elkhart
Andrew J. Staton, 45, and Barbara C. Overton, 43, both of 56540 Ash Road, Osceola
Nelson J. Acosta Cabrera, 23, and Leidy N. Garcia Polanco, 29, both of 508 Middlebury St., Apt. C17, Goshen
Bradley A. Rogers, 32, and Santana M. Ybarra, 30, both of 310 N. Third St., Elkhart
Brian K. Holloman, 46, 57170 Sequoia Drive, Goshen, and Sally E. Geiger, 52, 58199 Ox Bow Drive, Elkhart
Kelly R. Todd, 55, and Cara C. Holt, 46, both of 53932 Wintergreen Court, Elkhart
Mayra Hernandez Montanez, 28, and Lazaro Padron Ruizcalderon, 30, both of 2512 W. Clinton St., Apt. 123, Goshen
Hiram Hernandez Perez, 42, 2227 Pierre Moran Drive, Elkhart, and Ana L. Avelino Hernandez, 41, 2323 Stevens Ave., Elkhart
Andrew W. Miller, 21, 106098 Holton Road, Abbotsford, Wisconsin, and Heidi E. Crist, 21, 24558 C.R. 52, Nappanee
Saul A. Saravia Bermudez, 33, and Scarleth G. Ferrufino Turcios, 23, both of 420 Middlebury St., Apt. 3, Elkhart
Timothy A. Boehlke, 70, and Rebecca D. Boehlke, 45, both of 11743 Highview Shores, Vicksburg, Michigan
Cameron W. Bigler, 45, and Kandy K. White, 50, both of 258 W. Van Buren St., Nappanee
Elmer D. Regenos, 62, and Deborah M. Rosner, 62, both of 59400 Garver Ave., Elkhart
Robert M. Price, 34, and Justenie E. Long, 32, both of 223 Roxbury Park, Goshen
Carole M. Torres, 28, and Henry Maldonado Hernandez, 28, both of 17559 Bentwood Drive, Goshen
Jamie M. Dayton, 26, and Edward E. Knuckles II, 26, both of 53449 C.R. 9, Lot 17, Elkhart
William E. Dear, 44, and Teresa A. Gortariz, 40, both of 334½ Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
Dalitso D. Salamba, 43, and Mtendere Chilombe, 42, both of 1916 N. Maple Lane, Elkhart
Tonya L. Ledbetter, 45, and Dewayne E. Harris, 48, both of 667 Stamp Drive, Elkhart
Armando Diaz Juarez, 49, and Nidia Vazquez, 45, both of 1646 Grant St., Elkhart
Brittany L. Vandemark, 23, 56500 Miller Drive, Elkhart, and Tyler G. Lundy, 24, 56875 Meadow Glen Drive, Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Ryan Lincoln, Nappanee, and Alicia Lincoln, Nappanee. Married June 27, 2018, separated Aug. 9, 2018; one minor child.
Erica M. Wood, Goshen, and Brandon S. Wood, Cassopolis, Michigan. Married June 6, 2010, separated Sept. 1, 2019; three minor children.
Stephen S. Dilley, Elkhart, and Laurie J. Dilley, Millersburg. Married June 24, 2011, separated Oct. 1, 2019.
Irene Mendez, Elkhart, and Joe Mendez, Goshen. Married Jan. 23, 1999, separated Jan. 21; five minor children.
Deborah J. Lopez, Elkhart, and Victor M. Lopez Davila, Elkhart. Married May 7, 2011, separated March 4; two minor children.
Twyla Johnson, Bristol, and Travis Johnson, Bristol. Married Nov. 9, 2012, separated Jan. 2; two minor children.
Charity R. Denlinger, Goshen, and Thomas Denlinger, Goshen. Married Feb. 15, 2014, separated Oct. 26, 2019; one minor child.
Jessica Weaver, Elkhart, and Eric Weaver, Goshen. Married June 20, 2009, separated April 8, 2019; one minor child.
Laura Vazquez, Goshen, and Jose Carrillo, Columbus, Ohio. Married March 28, 2015, separated Feb. 20, 2019.
Randy Harlan, Goshen, and Angela Harlan, Goshen. Married Jan. 12, 2015, separated Dec. 1, 2018.
