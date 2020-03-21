MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Dalila M. Padilla Pineda, 20, and Fredy A. Rodriguez, 23, both of 2400 Wood St., Elkhart

John A. Lambright, 35, 69032 C.R. 25, New Paris, and Julie R. Yoder, 23, 23501 C.R. 50, New Paris

Anthony W. Chesnut, 42, and Kelly J. Bickel, 32, both of 64712 C.R. 21, Lot 292, Goshen

Nathaniel Z. Weatherspoon, 22, and Tamara A. Muhammad, 22, both of 1506 W. Franklin St., Elkhart

Bradley R. Darland, 38, 274 E. U.S. 33-57, Churubusco, and April C. Gilbert, 36, 1202 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen

John P. Perez Jr., 25, 57405 Horseshoe Court, Goshen, and Hannah M. Miller, 24, 1544 Sycamore Ct., Goshen

Frank B. Mansell, 49, and Carolyn K. Ball, 59, both of 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart

Michael D. Hanna, 48, and Rebecca D. Eggleston, 48, both of 20376 C.R. 19, Goshen

Sherman O. Bailey, 39, and Amanda K. Akens, 38, both of 1833 Jon Drive, Elkhart

Zachary D. Martin, 41, and Cherrelle P. Robinson, 33, both of 56358 Valerie Lane, Elkhart

Clayton O. Litwiller, 20, and Katelynn N. Atkinson, 20, both of 1821 Carina Circle, Goshen

Samantha L. Trinidad, 39, 726 W. Bristol St., Apt. F111, Elkhart, and Erica M. Adame, 35, 7206 Pierce St., Merrillville

David J. Aupperle, 29, and Makenzie A. Mick, 24, both of 509 Massachusetts Ave., Elkhart

Samantha A. James, 37, 2664 Ashton Pines Drive, Apt. 13M, Elkhart, and Dwight D. Blake, 39, 1824 Manor Haus Court, Goshen

Kennel J. Martinez Serrano, 28, 115 Porsche Lane W., Apt. C, Lafayette, and Francisco A. Valenzuela Huizar, 26, 2822 Calumet Ave., Elkhart

Isaac A. Roe, 25, 1266 N. Main St., Elkhart, and Samantha J. Oligee, 31, 18849 Sixth St., New Paris

Alan J. Davidson, 33, and Ashley N. Vanlaere, 30, both of 1001 Johnson St., Elkhart

Todd W. Grove, 59, and Elizabeth A. Yoder, 46, both of 1200 N. Main St., Apt. 508, Nappanee

Omar R. Castillo, 45, and Virginia M. Torres, 49, both of 1226 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart

Denisha R. Harris, 35, 1411 High St., South Bend, and Traci D. Pace, 34, 1822 Hemlock Lane, Apt. D, Elkhart

Joshua L. Howey, 34, and Skyler J. Cain, 33, both of 2105 Bashor Road, Goshen

Gerardo Cisneros Sotelo, 30, 33 Brookside Manor, Goshen, and Ninfa Vargas, 41, 607 W. Franklin St., Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you