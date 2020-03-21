MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Dalila M. Padilla Pineda, 20, and Fredy A. Rodriguez, 23, both of 2400 Wood St., Elkhart
John A. Lambright, 35, 69032 C.R. 25, New Paris, and Julie R. Yoder, 23, 23501 C.R. 50, New Paris
Anthony W. Chesnut, 42, and Kelly J. Bickel, 32, both of 64712 C.R. 21, Lot 292, Goshen
Nathaniel Z. Weatherspoon, 22, and Tamara A. Muhammad, 22, both of 1506 W. Franklin St., Elkhart
Bradley R. Darland, 38, 274 E. U.S. 33-57, Churubusco, and April C. Gilbert, 36, 1202 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen
John P. Perez Jr., 25, 57405 Horseshoe Court, Goshen, and Hannah M. Miller, 24, 1544 Sycamore Ct., Goshen
Frank B. Mansell, 49, and Carolyn K. Ball, 59, both of 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart
Michael D. Hanna, 48, and Rebecca D. Eggleston, 48, both of 20376 C.R. 19, Goshen
Sherman O. Bailey, 39, and Amanda K. Akens, 38, both of 1833 Jon Drive, Elkhart
Zachary D. Martin, 41, and Cherrelle P. Robinson, 33, both of 56358 Valerie Lane, Elkhart
Clayton O. Litwiller, 20, and Katelynn N. Atkinson, 20, both of 1821 Carina Circle, Goshen
Samantha L. Trinidad, 39, 726 W. Bristol St., Apt. F111, Elkhart, and Erica M. Adame, 35, 7206 Pierce St., Merrillville
David J. Aupperle, 29, and Makenzie A. Mick, 24, both of 509 Massachusetts Ave., Elkhart
Samantha A. James, 37, 2664 Ashton Pines Drive, Apt. 13M, Elkhart, and Dwight D. Blake, 39, 1824 Manor Haus Court, Goshen
Kennel J. Martinez Serrano, 28, 115 Porsche Lane W., Apt. C, Lafayette, and Francisco A. Valenzuela Huizar, 26, 2822 Calumet Ave., Elkhart
Isaac A. Roe, 25, 1266 N. Main St., Elkhart, and Samantha J. Oligee, 31, 18849 Sixth St., New Paris
Alan J. Davidson, 33, and Ashley N. Vanlaere, 30, both of 1001 Johnson St., Elkhart
Todd W. Grove, 59, and Elizabeth A. Yoder, 46, both of 1200 N. Main St., Apt. 508, Nappanee
Omar R. Castillo, 45, and Virginia M. Torres, 49, both of 1226 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
Denisha R. Harris, 35, 1411 High St., South Bend, and Traci D. Pace, 34, 1822 Hemlock Lane, Apt. D, Elkhart
Joshua L. Howey, 34, and Skyler J. Cain, 33, both of 2105 Bashor Road, Goshen
Gerardo Cisneros Sotelo, 30, 33 Brookside Manor, Goshen, and Ninfa Vargas, 41, 607 W. Franklin St., Elkhart
