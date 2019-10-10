MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Kassidy N. Farley, 21, and Caleb R. Howenstine, 22, both of 20713 C.R. 18, Goshen

Maria F. Tovar-Jasso, 24, and Wenceslao Silvestre Romo, 31, both of 517 S. Wheatland Drive, Goshen

Brock J. Everts, 31, and Stephanie J. Cook, 30, both of 3821 Bent Oak Trail, Elkhart

Joseph A. Shaum, 27, 3925 W. 1400 North, Nappanee, and Melissa L. Troyer, 27, 903 Lincolnway West, Ligonier

Ronald E. Hummel III, 37, 6008 Moeller Road, Fort Wayne, and Erin R. Cooper, 39, 523 E. Douglas St., Apt. 2, Goshen

Logan P. Miller, 24, 59255 Sparrow Lane, Goshen, and Cassidy R. Higgins, 23, 56726 Wedgewood North, Elkhart

Oleg V. Orlov, 31, and Elena V. Maeva, 29, both of 505 Janewood Court, Goshen

Brandon M. Allard, 23, and Tori C. Bubac, 23, both of 52492 C.R. 113, Elkhart

William P. Stacy Jr., 31, and Megan R. Gunn, 30, both of 708 E. Lincoln St., Nappanee

Christopher L. Galbreath, 42, and Nicole E. Barrow, 41, both of 113 Dawn Estates Drive, Middlebury

Chad W. Hoogenboom, 44, and Amy R. Patrick, 43, both of 58862 Towne Road, Elkhart

Douglas D. Williams, 41, 321 Dale St., Elkhart, and Jessica L. Trosper, 38, 58690 Ravenwood Blvd., Apt. C, Elkhart

Esvin G. Moreira, 42, and Ilma M. Melgar Samayoa, 27, both of 28295 C.R. 20, Elkhart

Lynndell L. Myrick, 49, and Jodi K. Yaratch, 49, both of 23344 C.R. 106, Elkhart

Larry A. Willis, 49, and Vicki M. Hall, 65, both of 827 Foxbriar Lane, Goshen

Eric D. Nemeth, 35, 813 S. Sixth St., Goshen, and Kimberly B. Ganaway, 44, 808 Emerson St., Goshen

Jorge L. Cruz Diaz, 33, 1425 ½ Garden St., Elkhart, and Brandi L. Keeran, 37, 1320-A Garden St., Elkhart

Tasha R. Kyle, 37, and Leonard L. Cook, 43, both of 52076 Brookstream Circle, Apt. C, Elkhart

Jared K. Hamsher, 37, and Stephanie B. Drope, 30, both of 1574 N. Main St., Nappanee

Mitchell D. Hawkins, 29, and Jacqueline L.M. Davis, 25, both of 53829 Ind. 13, Middlebury

Myron D. Miller, 22, 60223 C.R. 37, Middlebury, and Debra J. Mast, 22, 10278 W. 1350 North, Nappanee

Jesica M. L. Day, 20, and Koby T. Lundy, 19, both of 2 Cedarview Drive, Apt. A, Elkhart

Steven E. Riley, 61, and Joann C. McPartlin, 61, 1048 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart

Kevin R. Stoltfus, 25, 650 Banner Loop, Concord, Arkansas, and Aimee J. Wenger, 22, 63060 C.R. 13, Goshen

Henry A. Daley, 25, 2215 Calvert Court, Naperville, Illinois, and Lauren E. Sutton, 30, 1225 S. Lorraine Road, Apt. 210, Wheaton, Illinois

James H. Reynolds Jr., 50, and Melissa D. Burkhead, 47, both of 53654 Bruce Drive, Bristol

Anthony F. Mohacsek, 24, and Rebecca L. Latson, 25, both of 101 S. Highland Ave., Elkhart

Ronnie R. Yoder Jr., 38, and Katelyn J. Miller, 31, both of 50856 Morning Dove Court, Elkhart

Matthew C. Vukovich, 29, and Jazmin M. Sanchez Castellanos, 22, both of 1415 West Ave., Goshen

Raul A. Tejada, 34, 1114 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, and Hannah N. Bachota, 20, 411 W. Rogers St., Osceola

Simeon Lewis, 45, and Mari T. Inclan, 35, both of 1105 W. Hubbard Ave., Elkhart

Natalie N. Williams, 32, 1635 Strong Ave., Elkhart, and Kelly L. Klose, 34, 210 Marine Ave., Elkhart

Michael T. Sedlock, 51, and Kristine M. Yantis, 40, both of 28917 C.R. 24, Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Cheryl M. Erb, New Paris, and Jim Erb, New Paris. Married June 1, 2013, separated Sept. 30.

Christina M. Bechtel, Goshen, and Randall A. Bechtel, New Paris. Married Oct. 7, 2005, separated September 2019; five minor children.

Allen D. Kilburn, Elkhart, and Angela C. Kilburn, Elkhart. Married Oct. 19, 2013, separated Oct. 1.

Penny L. Slabaugh, Nappanee, and Jerry L. Slabaugh, Nappanee. Married Dec. 31, 1978, separated Oct. 3.

Israel D. Martinez, Goshen, and Jose De Jesus Mendoza Jr., Chicago. Married April 29, 2017, separated Jan. 1.

Dewayne Martin, Middlebury, and Cathy Martin, Middlebury. Married July 2, 1994, separated Oct. 2.

Jessica Mahaffey, Elkhart, and Johnathan Mahaffey. Married Feb. 25, 2014, separated Aug. 8, 2015.

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 316. Follow her on Twitter at @aambrose_TGN.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you