MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Kassidy N. Farley, 21, and Caleb R. Howenstine, 22, both of 20713 C.R. 18, Goshen
Maria F. Tovar-Jasso, 24, and Wenceslao Silvestre Romo, 31, both of 517 S. Wheatland Drive, Goshen
Brock J. Everts, 31, and Stephanie J. Cook, 30, both of 3821 Bent Oak Trail, Elkhart
Joseph A. Shaum, 27, 3925 W. 1400 North, Nappanee, and Melissa L. Troyer, 27, 903 Lincolnway West, Ligonier
Ronald E. Hummel III, 37, 6008 Moeller Road, Fort Wayne, and Erin R. Cooper, 39, 523 E. Douglas St., Apt. 2, Goshen
Logan P. Miller, 24, 59255 Sparrow Lane, Goshen, and Cassidy R. Higgins, 23, 56726 Wedgewood North, Elkhart
Oleg V. Orlov, 31, and Elena V. Maeva, 29, both of 505 Janewood Court, Goshen
Brandon M. Allard, 23, and Tori C. Bubac, 23, both of 52492 C.R. 113, Elkhart
William P. Stacy Jr., 31, and Megan R. Gunn, 30, both of 708 E. Lincoln St., Nappanee
Christopher L. Galbreath, 42, and Nicole E. Barrow, 41, both of 113 Dawn Estates Drive, Middlebury
Chad W. Hoogenboom, 44, and Amy R. Patrick, 43, both of 58862 Towne Road, Elkhart
Douglas D. Williams, 41, 321 Dale St., Elkhart, and Jessica L. Trosper, 38, 58690 Ravenwood Blvd., Apt. C, Elkhart
Esvin G. Moreira, 42, and Ilma M. Melgar Samayoa, 27, both of 28295 C.R. 20, Elkhart
Lynndell L. Myrick, 49, and Jodi K. Yaratch, 49, both of 23344 C.R. 106, Elkhart
Larry A. Willis, 49, and Vicki M. Hall, 65, both of 827 Foxbriar Lane, Goshen
Eric D. Nemeth, 35, 813 S. Sixth St., Goshen, and Kimberly B. Ganaway, 44, 808 Emerson St., Goshen
Jorge L. Cruz Diaz, 33, 1425 ½ Garden St., Elkhart, and Brandi L. Keeran, 37, 1320-A Garden St., Elkhart
Tasha R. Kyle, 37, and Leonard L. Cook, 43, both of 52076 Brookstream Circle, Apt. C, Elkhart
Jared K. Hamsher, 37, and Stephanie B. Drope, 30, both of 1574 N. Main St., Nappanee
Mitchell D. Hawkins, 29, and Jacqueline L.M. Davis, 25, both of 53829 Ind. 13, Middlebury
Myron D. Miller, 22, 60223 C.R. 37, Middlebury, and Debra J. Mast, 22, 10278 W. 1350 North, Nappanee
Jesica M. L. Day, 20, and Koby T. Lundy, 19, both of 2 Cedarview Drive, Apt. A, Elkhart
Steven E. Riley, 61, and Joann C. McPartlin, 61, 1048 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart
Kevin R. Stoltfus, 25, 650 Banner Loop, Concord, Arkansas, and Aimee J. Wenger, 22, 63060 C.R. 13, Goshen
Henry A. Daley, 25, 2215 Calvert Court, Naperville, Illinois, and Lauren E. Sutton, 30, 1225 S. Lorraine Road, Apt. 210, Wheaton, Illinois
James H. Reynolds Jr., 50, and Melissa D. Burkhead, 47, both of 53654 Bruce Drive, Bristol
Anthony F. Mohacsek, 24, and Rebecca L. Latson, 25, both of 101 S. Highland Ave., Elkhart
Ronnie R. Yoder Jr., 38, and Katelyn J. Miller, 31, both of 50856 Morning Dove Court, Elkhart
Matthew C. Vukovich, 29, and Jazmin M. Sanchez Castellanos, 22, both of 1415 West Ave., Goshen
Raul A. Tejada, 34, 1114 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, and Hannah N. Bachota, 20, 411 W. Rogers St., Osceola
Simeon Lewis, 45, and Mari T. Inclan, 35, both of 1105 W. Hubbard Ave., Elkhart
Natalie N. Williams, 32, 1635 Strong Ave., Elkhart, and Kelly L. Klose, 34, 210 Marine Ave., Elkhart
Michael T. Sedlock, 51, and Kristine M. Yantis, 40, both of 28917 C.R. 24, Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Cheryl M. Erb, New Paris, and Jim Erb, New Paris. Married June 1, 2013, separated Sept. 30.
Christina M. Bechtel, Goshen, and Randall A. Bechtel, New Paris. Married Oct. 7, 2005, separated September 2019; five minor children.
Allen D. Kilburn, Elkhart, and Angela C. Kilburn, Elkhart. Married Oct. 19, 2013, separated Oct. 1.
Penny L. Slabaugh, Nappanee, and Jerry L. Slabaugh, Nappanee. Married Dec. 31, 1978, separated Oct. 3.
Israel D. Martinez, Goshen, and Jose De Jesus Mendoza Jr., Chicago. Married April 29, 2017, separated Jan. 1.
Dewayne Martin, Middlebury, and Cathy Martin, Middlebury. Married July 2, 1994, separated Oct. 2.
Jessica Mahaffey, Elkhart, and Johnathan Mahaffey. Married Feb. 25, 2014, separated Aug. 8, 2015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.