Public Record 1

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed recently in Elkhart County:

Melissa Horvath, 37, 904 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart, and Shaun Curtis, 39, 54175 Angeline Drive, Bristol

Jerica Hapner, 25, and Steven Moore, 29, both of 17543 Bentwood Drive, Goshen

Chris Smith II, 40, and Jessica Mercer, 45, both of 53267 Pine Drive, Middlebury

Britta Abney, 31, and Brock Bender, 31, both of 58125 Hooley Drive, Goshen

Yvonne McCoy, 39, Elkhart, and Richard Hyman, 34, 56745 Driftwood Drive, Elkhart

Daniel Gill, 21, 1321 Bower St., Elkhart, and Caitlyn Payne, 21, 59864 Kay Blvd., Elkhart

John Hollinger, 51, and Trang Thi Tuyet Nguyen Hicks, 66, both of 324 Middlebury St., Goshen

Laura Carrero Lopez, 25, and Junior Rodriguez Leon, 27, both of 22330 Stillwater Court, Elkhart

Dmitriy Shendel, 26, 1709 Longwood Court, Goshen, and Lauren Dexter, 28, 505 E. Oakside St., South Bend

Amanda Angulo, 30, and Carlos Jordan Polo, 40, both of 208 Enfield Lane, Goshen

Michael Wise, 43, and Tiffany Bice, 27, both of 315 N. Riverside Drive, Elkhart

Charles Fletcher II, 26, and Crysta Werntz, 28, both of 1510 Brookwood Drive, Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed recently in Elkhart County:

Keith Johnston, Elkhart, and Lynette Johnston, Middlebury. Married July 12, 2019, separated May 27, 2021.

Esteban Figueroa Laboy and Maria Figueroa, both of Goshen. Married Aug. 2, 2013, separated Aug. 9, 2019.

Janeth Scott, Kendallville, and Paul Scott, Goshen. Married Nov. 13, 2008, separated Jan. 1, 2022.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you