MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed recently in Elkhart County:
Melissa Horvath, 37, 904 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart, and Shaun Curtis, 39, 54175 Angeline Drive, Bristol
Jerica Hapner, 25, and Steven Moore, 29, both of 17543 Bentwood Drive, Goshen
Chris Smith II, 40, and Jessica Mercer, 45, both of 53267 Pine Drive, Middlebury
Britta Abney, 31, and Brock Bender, 31, both of 58125 Hooley Drive, Goshen
Yvonne McCoy, 39, Elkhart, and Richard Hyman, 34, 56745 Driftwood Drive, Elkhart
Daniel Gill, 21, 1321 Bower St., Elkhart, and Caitlyn Payne, 21, 59864 Kay Blvd., Elkhart
John Hollinger, 51, and Trang Thi Tuyet Nguyen Hicks, 66, both of 324 Middlebury St., Goshen
Laura Carrero Lopez, 25, and Junior Rodriguez Leon, 27, both of 22330 Stillwater Court, Elkhart
Dmitriy Shendel, 26, 1709 Longwood Court, Goshen, and Lauren Dexter, 28, 505 E. Oakside St., South Bend
Amanda Angulo, 30, and Carlos Jordan Polo, 40, both of 208 Enfield Lane, Goshen
Michael Wise, 43, and Tiffany Bice, 27, both of 315 N. Riverside Drive, Elkhart
Charles Fletcher II, 26, and Crysta Werntz, 28, both of 1510 Brookwood Drive, Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed recently in Elkhart County:
Keith Johnston, Elkhart, and Lynette Johnston, Middlebury. Married July 12, 2019, separated May 27, 2021.
Esteban Figueroa Laboy and Maria Figueroa, both of Goshen. Married Aug. 2, 2013, separated Aug. 9, 2019.
Janeth Scott, Kendallville, and Paul Scott, Goshen. Married Nov. 13, 2008, separated Jan. 1, 2022.
