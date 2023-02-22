GOSHEN — The prosecution rested on the third day of the trial of Austin Bowlin, an Elkhart man accused of shooting and killing Jeffrey Crapo and then lighting a car with the body inside on fire.
Michigan State Police Detective Sergeant Jay Barkley took the stand again several times to further explain details surrounding the case.
Bowlin is accused of the shooting death of Crapo March 1, 2020. According to police, Bowlin shot Crapo twice while Crapo was in the front passenger seat of the car along with Ashley Perkins. He and Perkins then moved Crapo’s body to the back seat before driving to several locations in Indiana and Michigan eventually dropping Perkins off in Detroit before traveling to Sandstone Road and lighting the car on fire March 4.
Barkley told the jury police used bluelink and GPS monitoring from Crapo’s car, Crapo and Bowlin’s phones, Crapo’s ankle monitors, and cameras from the 7-Eleven gas station and Baymont Inn, among other places as evidence. No phone GPS records were available for Perkins because her phone was not in service at the time.
Barkley said he forwarded the data to a state police data analyst, who mapped the data to see where each of the items was throughout the incident.
He recalled that at 8:30 a.m. March 1, Crapo’s ankle monitor was blue-linked from his car and his cell phone at Baymont Inn, traveling to his home. From there, all three items traveled back to the Baymont Inn before 11:40 a.m. Just after 11:45 a.m., the phone, ankle monitor, car, and Bowlin’s phone begin to travel away from the Baymont Inn.
From there, all the items travel together to Taco Bell, then to 7-Eleven, and north into Michigan. Video surveillance from Baymont Inn, Taco Bell, and 7-Eleven confirm the events’ times and locations At 12:15 p.m., Crapo goes to the ATM at 7-Eleven, leaves, and comes back in moments later and appears to use the ATM, before traveling north on C. R. 5 before turning around and stopping at the home on Melody Lane.
By 12:37 p.m., the vehicle and GPS devices were traveling on C.R. 6, and on to several other locations for moments at a time back and forth between Southern Michigan including a location at U. S. 12 near Four Lakes Golf, and a location in Mount Zion Street in Cassopolis, Mich. before the ankle monitor goes silent and later the phones pinged again in the same area as before on the north end of Elkhart.
Elkhart Sheriff’s Department Criminal Intelligence Analyst Jeremy Stout became involved after the Michigan State Police analyst became unavailable. Based on GPS data, he corroborated many of the locations and activities already confirmed from witness testimony and surveillance. Stout recounted audio files from Facebook Messenger recordings sent to Trent Smith and another individual.
Barkley also explained that at some point Crapo’s ankle monitor was cut, and the phone stopped projecting GPS signal but Bowlin’s phone and Crapo’s car continued to move throughout Michigan and toward Detroit the next day. GPS places the vehicle in Cassopolis, Mich. following the events of March 1, but Barkley couldn’t recall the exact time.
GPS points could be seen throughout Detroit, consistent with statements of witnesses, Barkley said. Sometime March 3 begin to travel eastward toward Jackson as well as attempted bank withdrawals from various locations including the Meijer location where Nichole Paulson said she initially met with Bowlin in Jackson to pick him up.
Barkley also attempted to download information from Bowlin’s phone although because he found one text and one phone call only, on March 11, the phone was brand new or a factory reset had been done. GPS information had come from the phone number Bowlin used, which may or may not have been the same phone.
Barkley returned to court in the afternoon Wednesday to recount the story told to him by Bowlin upon investigation. Bowlin admitted that he and Perkins spent the night with Crapo at Baymont Inn and that a conversation about Crapo’s expected federal tax return came up.
Bowlin acknowledged that he had intended to rob Crapo of the tax return. Barkley said Bowlin told him that he knew Crapo kept the card in his center console and his plan was to take the card out of the console when Crapo wasn’t looking and pull funds off it.
After they left the Taco Bell, Barkley said Bowlin initially claimed that he asked Crapo to drop him off at the McDonald’s on Cassopolis Street and that it was the last time he’d seen Crapo. He told Barkley that he was picked up by Michael Williams. When Barkley asked when the last time Bowlin had been to Jackson, Mich. was, he said he’d been through Jackson but not in the last few weeks but later changed his statement after seeing a still image of the surveillance footage of himself from the Meijer on Airport Road in Jackson.
“He made a comment something to the effect of ‘That looks just like me,’” Barkley recalled. He then showed him a still from a gas station in Jackson, in which Bowlin identified himself and Crapo’s vehicle March 3. Bowlin then acknowledged that he purchased camp fuel at the Meijer in Jackson.
“After being confronted with those images, the defendant then advised that he was dropped off at the Meijer in Cassopolis,” Barkley said.
He said he was driving in Crapo’s car in Jackson while Crapo was with someone Bowlin didn’t know in Jackson. Bowlin told Barkley that said he’d run out of gas in Crapo’s vehicle while waiting for him and Nichole Paulson came from Elkhart to pick him up and bring him back to Elkhart, claiming he left the car parked on I-94 with hazard lights on but later said he got back in the vehicle and drove to Meijer where he bought camping fuel and drove the vehicle to another location before getting in Paulson’s vehicle and going back to Elkhart with her.
- “At several times in the interview, the defendant Mr. Bowlin advised that he did not kill Mr. Crapo,” Barkley said. “When I finally asked, ‘Well who did, then?’ He advised that ‘Ashley did.’ … I believe the words were something to the effect of, ‘This bput two in his head.’”
He said he was driving near the Elkhart Municipal Airport, on C.R. 5 near C.R. 6, while Perkins was in the back passenger seat and Crapo was in the front passenger seat. Barkley told Bowlin that after shooting Crapo, Perkins put the gun into Bowlin’s mouth while he was still driving and told him to drive to Detroit.
He said the car died near the golf course on U.S. 12 and that he called Michael Williams for a jump. Barkley also said Bowlin said Perkins cut off Crapo’s ankle monitor but that he wasn’t sure where she got the tool to cut it and couldn’t confirm what kind of tool it was.
Barkley said Bowlin had previously said he dropped Perkins off in Detroit but when Barkley asked why she wasn’t seen in the surveillance videos in Michigan, Bowlin said Perkins was with Crapo and stayed with him in the backseat until the car was burned.
Bowlin also at one point claimed the camping fuel was for manufacturing methamphetamine. Bowlin also told Barkley that he left Perkins on the side of the road after Paulson picked him up and from there Perkins found her own ride to Detroit.
Barkley told the jury that through Facebook conversations with Trent Smith, Barkley found that Bowlin asked Smith if he knew how to muffle a gunshot, and later on said, ‘It’s done.’ While in jail, Bowlin talked his mom through how to deactivate or delete his Facebook account and confirmed that he had wiped his phone before his arrest.
Defense may present Thursday, although they are not required to. The trial is expected begin later than usual, following morning court proceedings, at 10:30 a.m.