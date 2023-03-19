GOSHEN — A proposed bill focused on dog breeders could save countless animals from a life of cruelty and illness, or cause mass euthanasia and inundation of animal shelters, depending on who you ask.
Controversy abounds surrounding Indiana State Sen. Blake Doriot’s pet store bill, which would allow animal breeders to sell to pet stores if they meet certain qualifications. The bill passed by a 29-18 Senate vote February 20 and is currently in the committee on Agriculture and Rural Development for review.
The “pet store bill” as Doriot calls it, requires “hobby breeders” to be certified before being allowed to sell animals to a retail pet shop.
The bill identifies a hobby breeder as someone who maintains at least five but no more than 20 female dogs for breeding purposes. Breeders with 21 or more animals must be licensed by the state.
“It’s going to make it harder for the bad actors,” Doriot said. “We’re trying to make it harder for them to stay in business. I want to get rid of them, or I want to make them raise healthier dogs.”
The bill has opposition, including from the Humane Society of the United States. The organization fears it could result in an overflow of animals in a system that is already pushed to the brink.
Some opponents have dubbed it “the puppy mill bill,” and say it will encourage irresponsible breeding for a quick buck.
“Puppy mills are heavier in Elkhart County than they are in other places,” said Elkhart County Humane Society’s Director of Operations Ben Mathews.
In 2021, the Elkhart County Humane Society impacted just over 6,200 animals through providing emergency food or medical supplies, supporting foster groups, or rehoming pets in need.
As of March 6, the humane society had 28 dogs available for adoption. A breeder can get that many puppies in just a few litters and if they aren’t sold, they could end up at the humane society.
“It’s hard to place (a dog) because after awhile there’s no more homes and where do they go?” said County Humane Society’s Community Development Manager Maria Waltersdorf.
Doriot says humane societies claim that people should not be buying from breeders at all, when hundreds of dogs are in need at local shelters, and not everyone should have or want a pit bull or husky, which shelters are full of.
“They might end up with a bunch of dogs if this happens, which means we’re going to have to get that glut of dogs through, but hopefully in the long run, it lessens the number of dogs they end up with,” Doriot said. “If we run some of these people out of business, they’re going to have to liquidate breeder dogs, and it’s sad, some of them may get put down — I don’t like that.
“My goal is to stop the negative impact,” he added. “ I am not out there to hurt dogs. My goal is if you want to buy a puppy, I want you to be able to have a place you can go to. I’m telling local governments that if pet stores are selling high-quality animals, then they can’t stop them.”