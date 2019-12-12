SYRACUSE — Wawasee beat Goshen Thursday in a Northern Lakes Conference wrestling dual meet.
But it wasn’t just the 49-27 triumph that pleased Warriors head coach Frank Bumgardner after his team moved to 11-1 overall and 2-1 in the NLC.
“It’s about how we did it,” said Bumgardner. “We’ve been working on fundamental techniques and fundamental positioning and it really showed.
“I told these guys I’ve never been part of a team that’s this coachable and made this big of a jump from last Thursday to this Thursday. It was absolutely incredible.”
Of 13 matches contested, Wawasee won seven. Getting their hand raised under the ring light were senior Logan Stuckman (pin at 106), sophomore Dylan Tom (pin at 1:20), sophomore Elliot Tinsley (major decision at 138), freshman Cameron Zimmerman (pin at 152), senior Isiah Faurote (10-5 decision at 160), senior Logan Baugh (pin at 170) and senior Fernando Hernandez (pin at 182). Junior Jace Alexander (126) won by forfeit.
Stuckman earned a takedown and a two-point near fall on the way to his fall.
Tom escaped the bottom near the beginning of the second period and got his pin.
Tinsley led 2-0 at the end of the first period and 7-1 at the close of the second en route to his major decision.
Zimmerman got an early takedown then worked for his pin.
Baugh was up 1-0 at the end of the first period before ending his match early.
Hernandez led 8-2, came out of neutral in the second period and won by pin.
“Just to see the growth and the positioning chance from where we’ve been to where we are right now is massive,” said Bumgardner.
The RedHawks picked up match victories at five weights — sophomore Nick Olson (pin at 113), senior Rasheed Bonds (pin at 132), senior Kaleb Kilmer (pin at 195), sophomore Alberto Sanchez (2-1 decision at 220) and senior Jose Rosales (pin at 285).
Olson scored an early takedown on the way to his first-period pin.
Bonds trailed 2-1 after one period and it looked like he could win by pin or lose that way before putting away junior Brenden Dilley in the second period.
After a scoreless first period, Kilmer escape and soon produced a second-period fall.
Sanchez trailed 1-0 after two periods then scored an escape and a technical violation for locked hands gave him the decisive point.
Rosales opened the competition with a pin in 27 seconds.
Goshen (8-7, 2-1) put out a lineup with three freshmen (Camden Wiese at 106, Ruben Lopez at 152 and Draden Burton at 182) as well as four sophomores.
“We’re inexperienced and it shows,” said RedHawks head coach Jim Pickard. “We’re not learning very well right now. We’re not catching on.
“Rasheek (Bonds) looked good. Nick Olson is finally back in the lineup. We had a few moments, but we’re still young and inexperienced where we roll over and get pinned in matches we’re in, 1-0 matches.
“We’ve got to get physically tougher. We’re very timid. No excuses. We’re enough matches in that we can’t keep doing that.”
Summary
Wawasee 49, Goshen 27
(Competition Began at 285)
106 — Logan Stuckman (W) pinned Camden Wiese :47. 113 — Nick Olson (G) pinned Hunter Miller 1:41. 120 — Dylan Tom (W) pinned Armon Hairopoulos 2:17. 126 — Jace Alexander (W) by forfeit. 132 — Rasheek Bonds (G) pinned Brenden Dilley 2:36. 138 — Elliot Tinsley (W) maj.
dec. Zander Moles 11-3. 145 — Tim Shortt (W) pinned Fabian Macias Vasquez 3:01.
152 — Cameron Zimmerman (W) pinned Ruben Lopez 1:21. 160 — Isiah Faurote (W) dec. Eddy Flores 10-5. 170 — Logan Baugh (W) pinned Karanbir Singh 4:17. 182 — Fernando Hernandez (W) pinned Braden Burton 3:43. 195 — Kaleb Kilmer (G) pinned Austin Lajoice 2:17. 220 — Alberto Sanchez (G) dec. Quentin Spitzmacher 2-1. 285 — Jose Rosales (G) pinned Nick Clark :27.
Records (next meets): NorthWood at Goshen (8-7, 2-1 Northern Lakes Conference) Tuesday; Wawasee (11-1, 2-1) at Concord Thursday.
JV score: Wawasee won 42-12. Winners: Wawasee — Kylan Herbst (120) pin, Landon Dilley (132) pin, Zach Griffith (145) pin, Gavin Malone (152) pin, Colin Brinegar (170) pin, Eleazar Vazquez (182) pin. Goshen — Cody Miller (152) pin, Braxton Burns (G) pin.
