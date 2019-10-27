OSSIAN — This one got away.
After building a 2-0 lead in the best-of-5 IHSAA Class 3A Norwell Regional volleyball tounament, NorthWood lost three straight to Bellmont and saw the 2019 season end at 32-4 (a single-season school record for victories).
The Squaws (24-10) beat the Panthers 20-25, 13-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-6 Saturday in a gym Norwell High School calls “The Castle.”
“We let a couple calls really change our momentum,” said NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig, who saw her team’s 28-match win streak snapped in the regional final. “We just couldn’t put the ball away.
Playing loose and relaxed is what got the Panthers to where they’re are so Laidig did not blame that for Bellmont’s comeback.
“They did a great job,” said Laidig. “They’re really scrappy. They’re really athletic. They’re a momentum team big time and when it swings that other way, they’re really successful.”
Senior Maddy Payne powered for 24 kills, but the rotation used by Bellmont in the fifth game kept her off the floor for long stretches.
The Squaws jumped out to a 5-2 lead in Game 5. The Panthers cut the gap to 9-6 with a kill by sophomore Alana Lehman.
Then came Bellmont’s title-sealing 6-0 run that ended with kills by Emilee Scheumann and Liz Scheumann and a NorthWood error.
Squaws coach Craig Krull shared some of the things he told his girls when they fell behind early then won the school’s 15th regional title and first since 2014.
“If they’re going to beat us, you’ve got to go out there and play hard,” said Krull. “Lose with dignity. Don’t just give up.
“They dug a little deeper and found a way to score.”
NorthWood led Game 4 at 18-17 following a Bellmont service error. It was later tied at 19-all. Then the Squaws tallied five of the next six points with Sophie Krull’s kill being the 25th of the game.
Bellmont’s lead in Game 3 went from 11-10 to 19-12 and the Panthers never got closer than five the rest of the game. A NorthWood attack error accounted for the last point.
Led at the net by Payne, Mullet and Rulli, the Panthers held three-point leads throughout Game 2 then pushed it beyond that when they went ahead 15-11 and won going away. The Squaws made several errors during the game.
Game 1 featured nine ties and four lead changes. NorthWood’s 6-1 run put the game away after it was 19-19. The run was started with a Payne kill and an ace by junior Ali Knepp and featured three errors and a violation by Bellmont.
Besides Payne, the Panthers will lose Gracie Clark, Grace Kniesly, Caroline Mullet and Kate Rulli to graduation. The past four years, Red Slam varsity volleyball is a combined 88-41.
NorthWood was going after its fourth regional crown, having reigned in 1997, 1998 and 2010.
As Norwell Regional champions, Bellmont advances to play Hanover Central Regional winner New Prairie (29-7) in a one-match semistate at Plymouth at approximately 3 p.m. next Saturday (Fairfield plays Wapahani in the 2A match at 1 p.m.).
In the semifinals, NorthWood defeated Northwestern 26-24, 25-16, 25-22 and Bellmont outlasted Angola 25-21, 21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 16-14.
The Panthers ended a 22-match win streak by the Tigers (32-3).
The keys to victory against Northwestern?
“We definitely limited their momentum,” said Laidig. “We wanted to serve tough, limit our errors and play aggressive defense.”
The Tigers scored the first point in each game, but saw NorthWood get on rolls.
The Panthers led 13-8 in Game 1 and closed it out after Northwestern pulled out to a 20-19 advantage. Knepp had the game-clinching kill.
A Tiger attack error accounted for the winning point in Game 2.
NorthWood 15-9 and 18-15 before finishing strong with Payne producing two of his team-best 19 kills down the stretch.
Game was close throughout with the Panthers never leading by by more three points and Northwestern holding a three-point edge of its own at 20-17.
Then came a 6-0 run for NorthWood.
A kill by Payne, Tiger violation, kill by Mulett kill, ace by junior Kennedy Hochstetler and shared stuff by Mullet and kill by Rulli made it 23-20.
After a kill by Madison Layden (she led Northwestern with 17) made it 23-21, Rulli sandwiched kills around a Tiger point and ended the match.
“We felt like we just had to weather those runs,” said Northwestern coach Kathie Layden. “We did that times, but they just really put pressure in the right spots.”
That pressure kept the Tigers out of rhythm.
“We have to have our passes to start our offense,” said Layden. “Our passes just weren’t there today.
“We weren’t ourselves.”
Layden made no excuses.
“Our girls fought and they played hard and they never gave up,” said Layden. “But NorthWood was better than us.”
3A Norwell Regional
Championship
Bellmont: Aces — Rachel McBride 2, Sarah Noonan 2, Paige Busick 1, Sophie Krull 1. Assists — Noonan 47. Kills — Krull 17, Emilee Scheumann 12, Liz Scheumann 11. Blocks — Megan Saafrank 6 (3 solos), L. Scheumann 2 (1 solo). Digs — McBride 23, E. Scheumann 13, Busick 12.
NorthWood: Aces — Kennedy Hochstetler 1, Ali Knepp 1, Macy Lengacher 1, Caroline Mullet. Assists — Mullet 37. Kills — Maddy Payne 24, Mullet 7. Blocks — Payne 7, Mullet 4. Digs — Hochstetler 20, Lengacher 20.
Records: Bellmont 24-10, NorthWood 32-4.
Semifinals
26-24, 25-16, 25-22
NorthWood: Aces — Gracie Clark 3, Ali Knepp 2. Assists — Caroline Mullet 37. Kills — Maddy Payne 19, Knepp 7, Mullet 7. Blocks — Payne 2. Digs — Kendal Miller 16, Clark 12.
Northwestern: Aces — Klair Merrell 1, Kendal Rooze 1. Assists — Rooze 21, Madison Layden 7. Kills — Ma. Layden 17, Merrell 7, McKenna Layden 7. Blocks — Leah Carter 6, Ma. Layden 4, Lexy Robinson 4. Digs — Rooze 10, Emma Byrum 10, Merrell 9.
Record: Northwestern 32-3.
Other match: Bellmont def. Angola 25-21, 21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 16-14.
Record: Angola 27-5.
