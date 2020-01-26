20200127-spt-sectionalpairings

Goshen senior Regan Mast draws a foul from Wawasee sophomore Kennedy White in this high school girls basketball file photo from Dec. 13, 2019.

 Branden Beachy | The Goshen News

The IHSAA released sectional pairings for the 45th annual girls state basketball tournament.

Sectional games are slated to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 4 with championships on Saturday, Feb. 8. Regionals are Saturday, Feb. 15; semistates Saturday, Feb. 22 and the four state championships Saturday, Feb. 29 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Sectionals involving local teams are at Warsaw (4A), Lakeland (3A), Fairfield (2A) and Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (1A).

The sectional winner are Warsaw advances to the LaPorte regional, the Lakeland champion to Jimtown, the Fairfield winner to Winamac and the FW Blackhawk champion to Caston.

The Northern semistates sites are LaPorte and Logansport.

Ticket prices, as set by the IHSAA, at all levels of the tournament are $6 per session. A sectional, regional, semistate or state pass is $10.

Following are the local sectional pairings. Game times have not been released yet.

CLASS 4 AT WARSAW

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Game 1 — Central vs. Memorial

Wednesday, Feb. 4

Game 2 — Concord vs. Goshen

Game 3 — Penn vs. Northridge

Friday, Feb. 7

Game 4 — Warsaw vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5 — Wednesday’s winners

Saturday, Feb. 10

Championship

CLASS 3 AT LAKELAND

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Game 1 — Wawasee vs. Central Noble

Game 2 — NorthWood vs. Tippecanoe Valley

Friday, Feb. 7

Game 3 — Lakeland vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4 — West Noble vs. Game 2 winner

Saturday, Feb. 8

Championship

CLASS 2A AT FAIRFIELD

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Game 1 — Prairie Heights vs. Fairfield

Friday, Feb. 7

Game 2 — LaVille vs. Westview

Game 3 — Bremen vs. Game 1 winner

Saturday, Feb. 8

Championship

CLASS 1A AT FW BLACKHAWK

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Game 1 — FW Blackhawk vs. Bethany

Friday, Feb. 7

Game 2 — Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park

Game 3 — Fremont vs. Game 1 winner

Saturday, Feb. 8

Championship

