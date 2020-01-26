The IHSAA released sectional pairings for the 45th annual girls state basketball tournament.
Sectional games are slated to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 4 with championships on Saturday, Feb. 8. Regionals are Saturday, Feb. 15; semistates Saturday, Feb. 22 and the four state championships Saturday, Feb. 29 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Sectionals involving local teams are at Warsaw (4A), Lakeland (3A), Fairfield (2A) and Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (1A).
The sectional winner are Warsaw advances to the LaPorte regional, the Lakeland champion to Jimtown, the Fairfield winner to Winamac and the FW Blackhawk champion to Caston.
The Northern semistates sites are LaPorte and Logansport.
Ticket prices, as set by the IHSAA, at all levels of the tournament are $6 per session. A sectional, regional, semistate or state pass is $10.
Following are the local sectional pairings. Game times have not been released yet.
CLASS 4 AT WARSAW
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Game 1 — Central vs. Memorial
Wednesday, Feb. 4
Game 2 — Concord vs. Goshen
Game 3 — Penn vs. Northridge
Friday, Feb. 7
Game 4 — Warsaw vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5 — Wednesday’s winners
Saturday, Feb. 10
Championship
CLASS 3 AT LAKELAND
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Game 1 — Wawasee vs. Central Noble
Game 2 — NorthWood vs. Tippecanoe Valley
Friday, Feb. 7
Game 3 — Lakeland vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4 — West Noble vs. Game 2 winner
Saturday, Feb. 8
Championship
CLASS 2A AT FAIRFIELD
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Game 1 — Prairie Heights vs. Fairfield
Friday, Feb. 7
Game 2 — LaVille vs. Westview
Game 3 — Bremen vs. Game 1 winner
Saturday, Feb. 8
Championship
CLASS 1A AT FW BLACKHAWK
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Game 1 — FW Blackhawk vs. Bethany
Friday, Feb. 7
Game 2 — Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park
Game 3 — Fremont vs. Game 1 winner
Saturday, Feb. 8
Championship
