ELKHART — A disciplined brand of play helped Northridge defeat Elkhart Central 56-45 Tuesday, in non-conference girls high school basketball at North Side Gym.
It was the first win of the 2019-20 season for the Raiders after five setbacks.
“We looked like a Northridge team the last two minutes,” said Northridge coach Doug Springer, who saw his squad use a 12-3 run in the final period to gain some breathing room against the Blue Blazers (2-2). “What I mean by that is we were fundamental. We power-positioned the basketball. We moved it very well. We met our passes. We kept the ball away (from Central) and we’re shooting layups and free throws.
“That’s what teams in the past have done and this team’s never done that. The (junior varsity) went undefeated last year and they blew every team out.”
The Raiders were up eight points with four minutes to play and rushed shots in down the stretch in Saturday’s loss at Merrillville.
“They came into practice last night willing to learn and get better from what we didn’t do Saturday,” said Springer. “Every game is a learning game.”
Springer notes that Northridge has the fourth-toughest IHSAA Class 4A schedule in Indiana according to Sagarin ratings.
“Everybody thought we’d rolled over and we’re dead because we were 0-5,” said Springer. “We knew we had a young team. We’ve got to get this team ready to compete with the big dogs.
“To compete with the big dogs, you’ve got to play with the big dogs.”
Like the other team’s on the Raiders’ schedule, the Blazers applied defensive pressure.
“We seemed a little bit more relaxed tonight,” said Springer. “We started to play Northridge basketball with the pressure defense. You started to see that in the second half with (sophomore) Colleen Miller and (junior) Maddy Wienert. Those two are tenacious up top. They really got Central pushed out above the volleyball line and made it hard to get the ball to (senior) Yiesha (Williams) and (junior) Michaela (Whitaker). That’s who they really wanted to go to.”
Senior Juliana Weaver scored seven of her 17 points and junior Makena Knepp tallied four of her 18 for the Raiders in the fourth quarter.
Freshman Makaya Porter tossed in four of her game-high 22 points and Williams collected three of her 10 in the final period for the Blazers.
Northridge led 40-37 at the end of the third quarter.
The Raiders led by as many as eight points (30-22) only to see Central rally for a 30-all tie during the stanza.
Knepp and Weaver produced five points each for Northridge in the third quarter while Porter tossed in six, Williams five and junior Daneen Swanson four for the Blazers.
Northridge took a 28-22 advantage into halftime.
Central cut the gap to 23-20 on a 3-pointer by senior Julee Miller a the 2:56 mark of the second quarter.
The Raiders responded with a 5-2 run to end the half.
Knepp and junior Jaci Walker netted four points each for Northridge in the second quarter.
Porter poured in 10 of the Blazers’ 14 points in the second quarter.
Northridge raced out to a 15-6 lead and was up 17-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Walker scored seven points on her way to 15, Knepp made four and Weaver and Miller three each in the opening period for the Raiders.
Porter tallied four of the Blazers’ first-quarter points.
Northridge 56, Elkhart Central 45
Northridge — Makena Knepp 7-11 2-2 18, Jaci Walker 4-8 6-6 15, Juliana Weaver 6-8 4-5 17, Colleen Miller 1-5 2-3 5, Maddy Wienert 0-0 0-0 0, Julia Mantyla 0-2 0-2 0, Erin Mahaffa 0-0 0-0 0, Brylee Froman 0-0 1-2 1, Kayla Pippenger 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 18-34 15-20 56.
Central — Yiesha Williams 4-12 2-4 10, Abbey Miller 1-3 2-3 4, Michaela Whitaker 0-3 0-0 0, Makaya Porter 7-13 8-13 22, Julee Miller
1-3 0-0 3, Daneen Swanson 2-7 2-4 6, Hannah Teich 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan Hurt 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 15-42 14-24 45.
Northridge 17 11 12 16 — 56
Central 8 14 15 8 — 45
3-point goals: Northridge (5-13) — Knepp 2-4, Walker 1-2, Weaver 1-2, C. Miller 1-4, Mantyla 0-1; Central (1-9) — J. Miller 1-2, Williams 0-1, A. Miller 0-2, Whitaker 0-2, Swanson 0-2.
Fouls (fouled out): Northridge 20 (none); Central 17 (none).
Rebounds: Northridge 23 (Knepp 8, Walker 5); Central 27 (Williams 10, Porter 7).
Turnovers: Northridge 20, Central 18.
Officials: Marvin Jurjevic, Bob Schellinger, Zach Sliwa.
Records (next games): Northridge (1-5) vs. Angola, Fairfield in NLC/NECC Classic Saturday, Nov. 30, 11:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.; South Bend Washington at Central (2-2) Wednesday, Dec. 4.
