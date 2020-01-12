WINONA LAKE — Northridge made a furious fourth-quarter rally before falling to Warsaw Saturday, in Northern Lakes Conference girls basketball.
The Raiders (7-13, 2-2) trailed the Tigers 47-27 to start the fourth period and got the deficit down to four points at 58-54 with 2:18 remaining in the game before Warsaw (11-6, 3-1) closed out a 62-55 victory in a game played at Grace College’s Manahan Orthopedic Capital Center because of water issues at Warsaw’s Tiger Den.
“It’s the story of who we are this year,” said Northridge coach Doug Springer. “We can’t put together a full game because of our youth.
“We kept turning it over and turning over. We got down on ourselves and then — when push comes to shove — we start firing back. We have it in us but we can’t put together 32 minutes.”
The Raiders finished with 26 turnovers, but only four of those came in the final quarter.
“We are a team that turns the basketball over in bunches,” said Springer. “When we take care of the basketball, we are a really good team.”
Juliana Weaver scored 11 of her game-high 17 points with 5-of-6 from the foul line for Northridge in the fourth quarter while Makena Knepp tallied six of her 15 and Collen Miller six of her 10 with two 3-pointers.
The Tigers were guided offensively by Kaylee Patton (14), Brielle Harrison (12), Audrey Grimm (11) and Kendall Wayne (11).
Grimm played at the top Warsaw’s 1-3-1 trapping defense.
“Audrey has a super power,” said Tigers coach Lenny Krebs. “She has the ability to make her arms and fingers and grow at just the right time to get her fingers on the basketball.
“She was absolutely amazing. She made a huge difference for us, just turning the momentum and getting things going.”
Warsaw, which won for the seventh time in eight outings and now leads the all-time series with the Raiders 31-8, outscored Northridge 13-4 in the third quarter to build the 20-point lead.
Kendall Wayne paced the Tigers with five points during third period including a 3-pointer right before the buzzer.
Knepp produced the lone field goal in the third quarter for Northridge, which lost its third straight contest.
Warsaw was up 34-23 at the close of a frenetically-paced second quarter.
The Tigers tallied 13 of the first half’s last 16 points.
The home team also forced the Raiders into eight second-quarter turnovers.
Patton tossed in six points and Harrison four for Warsaw in the second quarter.
Northridge set the tone early, jumping out to a 9-0 lead only to see Warsaw come back to take a 12-11 advantage on Wayne’s 3-pointer. The Tigers led 17-13 at the end of the opening period.
Coming off the bench, Grimm canned seven points and Wayne six for Warsaw in the first quarter.
Weaver scored six points and Knepp five for the Raiders in opening stanza.
In the junior varsity game, Northridge beat Warsaw 29-25. Eva Fisher (10 points) led in scoring for the JV Raiders (12-6). Zoe Bergan (5) and Marin Hart (5) paced the JV Tigers (9-8).
Warsaw 62, Northridge 55
Northridge — Makena Knepp 7-9 0-0 15, Jaci Walker 1-9 4-4 6, Juliana Weaver 5-9 7-9 17, Colleen Miller 3-3 2-3 10, Maddy Wienert 1-3 0-0 3, Kayla Pippenger 0-1 0-0 0, Brylee Froman 0-1 1-2 1, Eva Fisher 1-1 1-1 3, Julia Mantyla 0-1 0-0 0, Erin Mahaffa 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 18-37 15-19 55.
Warsaw — Kacilyn Krebs 0-4 3-4 3, Kaylee Patton 3-6 8-8 14, Abby Sanner 3-6 0-0 6, Brielle Harrison 4-8 4-7 12, Kensie Ryman 2-4 0-0 5, Audrey Grimm 4-6 3-6 11, Kendall Wayne 4-8 1-3 11. Team: 20-42 19-28 62.
Northridge;13;10;4;28;—;55
Warsaw;17;17;13;15;—;62
3-point goals: Northridge (4-13) — Miller 2-2, Wienert 1-2, Knepp 1-3, Pippenger 0-1, Mantyla 0-1, Walker 0-2, Weaver 0-2; Warsaw (3-9) — Wayne 2-4, Ryman 1-2, Krebs 0-3. Fouls (fouled out): Northridge 22 (Weinert, 1:17, fourth quarter); Warsaw 14 (Ryman, 5:01, fourth quarter). Rebounds: Northridge 22 (Miller 7); Warsaw 33 (Patton 7, Ryman 7, Sanner 6). Turnovers: Northridge 26, Warsaw 23. Officials: Joe Rondot, Charlie Smith, Jay Lehman. Records (next games): Elkhart Memorial at Warsaw (11-6, 3-1) Jan. 15, NorthWood at Northridge (7-13, 2-2) Saturday, Jan. 18.
JV score: Northridge won 29-25. Northridge: Eva Fisher 10, Julia Mantyla 6, Tess Baylis 5, Brienne Tadeo 5. Warsaw: Zoe Bergan 5, Marin Hart 5.
