MIDDLEBURY — In Kyle Park’s own words, football is the most incredible sport there is. It can also at times be one of the most frustrating.
The sixth-year Goshen High School football coach is experiencing those emotions as the RedHawks (1-5 overall, 0-4 in the Northern Lakes Conference) prepare to take on the Northridge Raiders (3-3, 1-3) Friday night in Middlebury.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Goshen is coming off a 48-10 conference loss to Warsaw in a game that was played last Saturday morning after thunderstorms rolled through the area Friday night forcing the postponement.
“The biggest thing we need to continue is taking care of ourselves,” the coach said. “We talked with the kids after the game about our drives. Seven of our eight drives ended in Warsaw territory. Two drives stalled out due to penalties, two were stopped by fumbles, one ended with a bad snap and the other two resulted in points.
“Those are the type of things we need to clean up. One of the things that makes this game so awesome in the number of things that need to happen in order to make a play successful. The other side of it is that is what game also makes it so frustrating.”
Goshen has a 31-9 lead in the all-time series with the Raiders. Northridge was a 30-12 winner last season. Goshen’s last win in the series was by a 24-21 score in 2-16.
RAIDER LEADERS
The Raiders are coming off a 34-14 NLC loss to NorthWood.
Northridge gained 253 yards of total offense, 94 via the rush and 169 in the air.
Senior quarterback Oliver Eveler connected on 12-of-24 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns. He tossed a 47-yarder to junior wide receiver Breckin Judd at 2:16 of the third period and a 15-yarder to junior Jett Gott at 1:55 of the fourth.
“Northridge has a QB that can throw the ball, two running backs that can pound the ball and a speedster on the outside,” Park said.
Eveler is 38-of-75 passing for 609 yards with four TDs and four interceptions. Judd has 10 catches for 303 yards and Gott 17 for 185 to lead the receivers.
Top rushers are junior Caid Lacey with 545 yards on 93 carries and classmate Dominic Crowder 442 on 66.
“The Raiders are a hard-nosed high school football team. Just what you would expect to see from a Tom Wogomon-coached team,” Park said.
Northridge’s defense is allowing an average of 24.5 points per game.
“Northridge has two big defensive tackles that take up a lot of space on the inside and some speed guys on the outside that can cover plus they have a pair of linebackers that rush on about every play,” the coach said. “So creating some running lanes for our backs and some openings for the receivers are challenges were are going to have to overcome.”
Senior defensive back Austin Floria has 14 tackles and five assists, junior linebacker Andrew Lockwood nine and 12, Gott 10 and eight and Crowder eight and eight.
GOSHEN LEADERS
Colin Turner, junior QB, leads the RedHawks’ offense. He has completed 58 passes for 552 yards. Leading receivers are junior Andrew Pletcher with 13 receptions for 147 yards, senor Wesley VanHooser 13 for 95 and senior Mason Schrock seven for 90. VanHooser is the top rusher with 152 yards on 21 carries, followed by senior Bryant Grewe 50-149.
Goshen had been tinkering with the offensive line most of the season. Starters last week were sophomore Cam Kercher at right tackle, senior Jose Rosales at right guard, senior Tyler Chalk at center, senior Zach Swallow at left guard and senior Kaleb Kilmer at left tackle.
“The OL played much better last week. One thing we need to get better at is being more aggressive when coming off the ball,” Park. “The guys are also doing a better job of talking.”
Only Chalk is at the same position that he began the season at in the line.
“You can change positions in the line and still be in the line, but the new positions can seem like a whole new cone,” the coach said. “You may have went from the strong side of the ball to the weak side. There are a lot of variables involved.”
For the Goshen defense, junior linebacker Isaac Sawatzky has 27 tackles and 22 assists, senor linebacker James Troyer 25 and 11, free safety VanHooser 22 and 12 and sophomore linebacker Roman Schrock 21 and 18.
