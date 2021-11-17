PREP FOOTBALL:
Evan Lepak can be reached at evan.lepak@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240326. Follow him on Twitter @EvanMPLepak.
React to this story:
Trending Video
Evan Lepak
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
SERVICES TODAY
BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Marvin D. Miller, 89, Middlebury, formerly of Nappanee, died at 7:05 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his residence. He had been in ill health for 1 ½ years. He was born May 11, 1932, in Nappanee, to Roman E. and Mattie (Yoder) Miller. Mr. Miller was first married to Frieda…
Most Popular
Articles
- POLICE NEWS: Rollover crash injures one
- Pedestrian struck, killed at Goshen intersection
- POLICE NEWS: Skid loader reportedly at heart of new barn fire
- PREP FOOTBALL: Defense leads Northridge to regional title over Mississinewa
- POLICE NEWS: Woman's death under investigation
- POLICE NEWS: Driver injured in crash near Goshen
- Commissioners postpone hearing on Dollar General plans
- POLICE NEWS: Driver arrested after striking girl with vehicle
- Lake of the Ozarks becomes a major destination
- Goshen teachers to see raises
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.